The Family Café named top award recipient at event in Tallahassee.

CareSource Florida CareSource Foundation NWFL Grant Challenge with The Family Cafe

: Top Recipient, The Family Café,

with Director, Community Engagement at CareSource, Ellen Miller and VP of Regional Business

Development at CareSource, Adam Beam on the right along with Cuddles the CareSource bear posing.

Dayton, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing its participation in Children’s Week Florida, the CareSource Foundation announced recipients of the first phase of the CareSource Foundation Florida Grant Challenge. The CareSource Foundation bestowed awards last night to 10 nonprofit organizations that serve the needs of children and their families in Northwest Florida. The award ceremony took place last night at The Woman’s Club of Tallahassee, emceed by Tallahassee native and WFLA-TV news reporter Deanne King.

The top recipient, The Family Café, will apply the award towards its mission of providing individuals with disabilities and their families with an opportunity for collaboration, advocacy, friendship and empowerment by serving as a facilitator of communication, space for dialogue and source of information.

As a featured sponsor of Children’s Week Florida, the CareSource Foundation was honored to host a reception for recipients last night at the Woman’s Club of Tallahassee. In addition to The Family Café, the top 10 Florida Northwest Grant Challenge awardees include The Able Trust, Dare to Dream Young Girls Network, Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition, Children’s Home Society, Wolfson Children’s Specialty Center, Voices for Florida, Gulf Coast Kid’s House and Autism Pensacola.

The CareSource Foundation Florida Grant Challenge will award over $400,000 to community-based organizations and nonprofits in the Sunshine State focused on demonstrating effective, practical solutions to address the needs of children and youth and their families in medically complex care.

Announcements of additional award recipients in other regions of Florida will take place on April 26 and May 2 in Jacksonville and Miami, respectively.

“We recognize Floridians want what’s best for the children in their community,” said Jenny Michael, senior vice president of advocacy at CareSource. “The CareSource Foundation is excited to partner with these organizations in order to create better outcomes for children with medically complex needs in the community.”

Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded more than $28.5 million to nonprofits across the country that are working to eliminate poverty, provide much-needed services to low-and moderate-income families, and develop innovative approaches to address critical health issues. Florida is the fourth state where the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge will take place.

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

CareSource Florida Co. was formed to offer programs and products in the state of Florida.

CareSource Florida

