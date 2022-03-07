Breaking News
CareSource Indiana Again Awarded Contract to Serve Members on Healthy Indiana Plan and Hoosier Healthwise

Insurer Will Continue to Serve Members Across the State

Steve Smitherman

President, CareSource Indiana Market
Indianapolis, IN, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareSource, a nationally recognized health plan, was again awarded the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) and Hoosier Healthwise (HHW) contract by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).

CareSource has served Hoosiers since 2016 with CareSource Marketplace and Medicare Advantage health plans and in 2017, CareSource was selected to serve HIP and HHW members. Since then, the health plan has launched a number of innovative programs including the CareSource Reentry Program™ to ensure the successful transition of justice-involved individuals back into communities, as well as initiatives to remove barriers to health care, housing, employment, maternal and infant health and improve health equity.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve HHW and HIP members and look forward to continuing to work with FSSA on ways to improve the overall health and well-being of all underserved Hoosiers,” said Steve Smitherman, president of CareSource Indiana.

CareSource’s programs and community partners have included housing supports with Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, Nurse-Family Partnership, mobile vaccine clinics, driver license reinstatement assistance, CareSource JobConnect™, CareSource Reentry Program™ and the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling and transportation assistance.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource is also a partner in CareSource PASSE, which serves Arkansans with complex behavioral health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

CONTACT: Joseph Kelley
CareSource
513-509-8466
joseph.kelley@caresource.com

