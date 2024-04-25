DAYTON, Ohio, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareSource has announced the launch of OhioCaregiving.org, our new comprehensive online resource designed to empower and support the 1.5 million family caregivers across Ohio. The website equips caregivers with the tools they need to navigate their roles, address the challenges and ultimately support the health outcomes of their loved ones.

Family caregivers often face significant challenges while struggling to navigate the complex web of available resources and services. This can lead to frustration, isolation, and feelings of inadequacy, ultimately impacting the health outcomes of their loved ones. OhioCaregiving.org aims to address these challenges by providing a central hub of curated information and support.

“Caregiving is a complex experience that requires intense understanding, focus and work,” said Steve Ringel, CareSource Ohio market president. “Creating a one-stop, comprehensive resource that supports caregivers in navigating a complicated system allows them to focus more of their attention on those they are caring for.”

The website offers a variety of features to benefit family caregivers, including a comprehensive directory of resources that enables users to easily search for organizations and programs that support caregivers in Ohio. Available information will cover topics including health services, financial resources and workplace supports. The website will also equip caregivers with a wealth of information on various themes like navigating common challenges and managing different caregiving situations.

“Having a dedicated place to go for resources that benefit unpaid family caregivers of all kinds supports caregivers in their navigation efforts to find credible vendors and support systems,” said Kristi Horner, certified family peer supporter and Ohio caregiver. “This site streamlines the ‘googling’ required to access these types of services, allowing caregivers the assurance there are agencies and systems of care who support them.”

“We are thrilled that CareSource has taken this step in Ohio and will be able to provide our community with simplified access to resources,” said Mike Eidsaune, CEO of Caregiving.com.

OhioCaregiving.org is a free and accessible resource available to all family caregivers in Ohio. CareSource encourages anyone caring for a loved one to visit the website and explore the resources available.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more information about CareSource, visit us at www.caresource.com, or follow us at X, formally known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook .

About Caregiving.com

For more than 25 years, Caregiving.com has been the premier online community for family caregivers. Our team is made up of current and former family caregivers determined to help others succeed in their care journeys. From caregiver stories to practical caregiving tips and access to resources, Caregiving.com has something for every caregiver to feel seen, heard, valued and appreciated.

