CareSource PASSE Granted Licensure for Participation in Arkansas

CareSource PASSE approved with the state to serve Medicaid members with complex behavioral health, developmental and intellectual disabilities in the state’s PASSE Program

Jason Bearden – CareSource PASSE President

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareSource PASSE has officially been approved for a license to participate in the Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE) Program and will become a new option for Arkansans with complex behavioral health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. CareSource PASSE’s office will be in Little Rock and employ local, community-based care coordinators statewide.

“CareSource is excited to partner with Arkansas’ expert providers, caregivers, members and families to support individuals with complex needs,” said Jason Bearden, CareSource PASSE President. “With our person-centered model and community-based approach, CareSource has the experience to make health care and support services easier for members and their circle of support, who play a critical role in supporting an individual’s overall health and well-being. We plan to leverage CareSource’s vast experience in Medicaid and its legacy of innovation to make health care and community-based services more accessible for people in Arkansas, while helping members holistically.”

Five leading Arkansas health care organizations and CareSource, a multi-state health plan recognized as an innovative leader in managed care, form this PASSE. Together they will collaborate to support complex populations by improving outcomes related to health, well-being and activities that promote a meaningful day. The founding organizations include:

James A. Zini D.O., P.A. and the Zini Medical Clinic

Chenal Family Therapy, PLC

Ashley County Medical Center (ACMC)

Rehabilitation Network Outpatient Services (Rehab Net)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., (Acadia)

CareSource

This group of Arkansas health care professionals brings a depth of expertise from multiple perspectives and a history of experience serving their fellow Arkansans. They are leaders and innovators in their own right and bring passion for change to the PASSE program and a desire to provide innovative, quality-based community care for Arkansans.

The CareSource PASSE business model was designed in partnership with collaborative feedback from Arkansas health care providers, caregivers and members with the overall goal of allowing each member the opportunity to live independently within their own community. This new model of service delivery is beyond traditional health care services and will be inclusive of services that positively impact an individual’s well-being to include employment assistance, social determinants of health supports and critical life services programs designed to build key skills in support of a successful life within communities throughout Arkansas.

In addition to offering a unique model of the PASSE program, CareSource PASSE is committed to community reinvestment and dedicated the last year to meeting with stakeholders across the state to better understand the needs of individuals and communities.

“CareSource is unlike any insurer we’ve encountered in our decade of serving Arkansans. Their 30-year track record of caring for the whole person, serving the entire community and honoring the providers who are on the front lines, paired with the PASSE program’s goal of lowering the cost to taxpayers, aligns deeply with who we strive to be as a company,” said Ken Clark, Practice Director, Chenal Family Therapy. “We sincerely believe that the introduction of CareSource as a new option for Arkansas families will energize our state’s discussion about how to create a winning partnership for the public, the providers, and the payer sources.”

“CareSource PASSE is founded on the belief that serving Arkansans well means developing a unique model that ensures their medical needs are taken care of while also supporting the social and community structures around them. This model is committed to giving patients, their caregivers, and providers the tools they need for patients to flourish in their communities,” said Gabe Freyaldenhoven, President of Rehab Net. “CareSource PASSE brings together a unique group of providers with an innovative payer partner to create a new, innovative model to serve our communities.”

“Our goal is to ensure that both formal and informal support are provided enabling individuals to thrive at home, find meaningful employment, integrate into their communities, connect with their loved ones and achieve personal life goals, dreams and aspirations. We are new, we are different and we are innovative,” said Bearden.

About CareSource PASSE

CareSource PASSE is a Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity. The entity was formed to serve Arkansas Medicaid recipients with complex behavioral health, developmental and intellectual disabilities. The provider-led partnership includes health care and community leadership from across Arkansas with a shared commitment to transforming the delivery of care for its members by creating innovative community solutions focused on a person-centered approach and engagement through caregivers, providers, and community-based organizations.

