CareSource Receives National Award for Philanthropy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Health Insurer’s Innovative Partnership to Address Infant Mortality in Ohio Lauded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

DAYTON, Ohio, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced Monday they are the recipient of the 2021 Secretary’s Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships. The national award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in partnership with the Council on Foundations recognizes philanthropic and public sector partnerships that have a substantial impact on the quality of life for low- to moderate-income individuals and families.

“CareSource is honored to be among a transformative group of foundations recognized for our innovative collaboration with our community partners in Ohio through Healthy Beginnings at Home,” said Dan McCabe, CareSource Chief Administrative Officer and CEO of the CareSource Foundation. “The recognition of this program speaks volumes to the impact we’re making on infant mortality using a housing stabilization approach. Supporting our members by reducing health inequity is at the core of our mission and we have been able to partner with likeminded community organizations to further our impact on health and wellbeing.”

In 2018, the CareSource Foundation partnered with CelebrateOne, Homeless Families Foundation, Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and Nationwide Children’s Hospital to implement the Healthy Beginnings At Home pilot program to improve maternal and infant health outcomes. The program provided rental subsidies and housing stabilization services to Medicaid-eligible pregnant women who were near homeless or experiencing homelessness, and considered high risk.

Pilot results showed an increase of babies being born full-term and at a healthy birth weight, reduced admittance to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and decrease in NICU length of stay. As a result, CareSource is currently looking to expand and launch similar programs across their markets after noting success in Ohio.

“Bridging the gap between government and philanthropy is a great accomplishment, so we are honored to offer our congratulations to this year’s award winners,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These awards are a good example of what working together can do to help Americans achieve their goals.”

Previous recipients of this prestigious award include The Rockefeller Foundation, Quicken Loans Community Fund, JPMorgan Chase Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

To learn more about the award process and selection criteria, please visit www.hud.gov.

 

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

