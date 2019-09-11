Breaking News
Home / Top News / CareSource Reentry Program Pays up to $500 for Removal of Criminal Records

CareSource Reentry Program Pays up to $500 for Removal of Criminal Records

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

The health insurer’s Reentry Program helps returning citizens successfully transition back to society

INDIANAPOLIS, IND, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has received Indiana state approval to pay up to $500 for the expungement of criminal records for returning citizens. The expungement benefit will protect returning citizens’ privacy and allow them to take advantage of employment, education or other opportunities that might have previously been closed due to criminal records.

The new benefit is part of CareSource’s Indiana Reentry Program, a pilot program with the Indiana Department of Corrections (IDOC). Among the first of its kind in the country, the program aims to connect with prisoners before their release and provide support after release for a seamless transition back to the community and to self-sufficiency.

“After incarceration, returning citizens face additional hurdles as their criminal records bar them from certain housing, education, employment and licensing opportunities,” said Cameual Wright Wright, M.D., CareSource’s Medical Director in Indiana. “Expungement removes the criminal record of eligible individuals, allowing them a greater chance of success in the community.”

As part of the reentry program’s case-management approach, CareSource criminal justice liaisons work with offenders while they are still in prison by conducting pre-release education classes and coordinating care and community services upon release. In 2018, the program provided pre-release education to nearly 700 offenders.

After release, a returning citizen receives a health needs screening by CareSource’s reentry team, Members may also engage with a Life Coach through the CareSource JobConnect program, who provides support for their education and employment goals.

Originally intended to be in two prisons, the reentry program is now in all 15 Indiana prisons due to the demand. The new expungement benefit will further assist returning citizens with their major life transition and benefit their health and overall well-being.

“This additional benefit will allow our members to focus on their future and, most importantly, all aspects of their health as they transition back into the community,,” said Steve Smitherman, Indiana CareSource President.

CareSource plans to continue to extend the Reentry Program in 2019 to all 15 active IDOC correctional facilities, add to its cadre of 35 community partners and improve the process for offenders when applying for Medicaid.

About CareSource
CareSource is a leading nonprofit multi-state health plan serving government sponsored programs and is nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 1.8 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

###

 

 

CONTACT: Joe Kelley
CareSource
513-509-8466
[email protected]

Paige Liston
Bohlsen Group
317-275-2049
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.