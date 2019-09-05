Carestream Dental Delivers Sophisticated Scanning Solution with New Premium Intraoral Scanner

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

High performance meets ergonomic design for uncompromised scanning in Carestream Dental’s newest intraoral scanner: The CS 3700. The new design of the scanner centers around doctors’ needs and preferences with customer-centric workflows; smart-shade matching; high-speed scanning and processing; and touchscreen capabilities.

The scanner is the ideal fit for any state-of-the-art practice, offering exceptional versatility to address restorative, orthodontic, implant-borne prosthetic and sleep device treatments. In fact, the scanner’s new software, CS ScanFlow, lets users select any workflow from a single screen for exceptional convenience and control. 

To ensure remarkably beautiful aesthetic restorations, the CS 3700 features smart-shade matching that automatically detects the enamel color of the scan area to identify the ideal match. This patented technology, known as bidirectional reflectance distribution function (BRDF), captures actual shade values from several views, considering all angles of the scanner—unlike other systems that collect RGB values from a single view. In a single click, smart-shade matching automatically compiles a shade report with multilayer shade information for the selected area of interest, allowing users to easily share the outcome with the dental lab or referral for optimal restorative outcomes. 

Users will also notice increased scanning speeds with the CS 3700—a 20 percent increase over previous Carestream Dental intraoral scanner models, in fact, that doesn’t compromise the accuracy of the datasets. Turbo speed scans have been tested and proven to scan in vitro single arches in 30 seconds when the recommended PC configuration is used.*

The CS 3700 has been prestigiously designed in collaboration with the renowned design studio Studio F. A. Porsche, the originator of the brand Porsche Design, and features the optimized curves, sleek style and ultimate comfort expected of top-of-the-line intraoral scanner. Its ergonomically optimal grip channel empowers users with a balanced sense of scanner control, while an optional wrist strap connects the user to the scanner and prevents damage from dropping. Users can also easily switch between upper and lower jaw modes direct from the scanner, allowing for more focus on the patient.

“All dentists are artists at heart, their eye is trained to recognize symmetry and aesthetics,” Ed Shellard, D.M.D., chief dental officer, Carestream Dental, said. “The CS 3700 combines performance and modern design that doctors practicing at the highest level will truly appreciate. But it’s more than just style; the software that drives the CS 3700’s performance includes advanced features that keeps the user in the driver’s seat at all times.”

The intraoral scanner’s CS ScanFlow software further enhances the experience by providing the practitioner with more control of the scanning workflow process, as well as HD 3D scans; tools to meet the specific needs of restorative, orthodontic, oral surgery and sleep dentistry practices; and touchscreen capabilities.

To learn more about the CS 3700, or any of Carestream Dental’s innovative products, visit booth #1637 at the ADA FDI 2019 World Dental Congress, Sept. 5-7, at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, Calif., or visit carestreamdental.com.

*In vitro testing

CONTACT: Amanda Gong
Carestream Dental
470.481.6797
[email protected]
