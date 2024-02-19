Carestream Dental announces new integrations with iTero scanners This integration gives practices more options when it comes to working with their preferred equipment and practice management software and helps to simplify workflows, reduce errors and streamline case management.

Atlanta, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carestream Dental is excited to announce that Align Technology’s iTero intraoral scanners are the latest scanners to connect with both CS Imaging version 8 and Sensei Cloud.* This integration gives practices more options when it comes to working with their preferred equipment and practice management software and helps to simplify workflows, reduce errors and streamline case management.

“We are incredibly excited about this announcement since it is applicable to both our Carestream Dental equipment brand and our Sensei practice and patient management software brand,” Lisa Ashby, CEO, Carestream Dental, said. “Ultimately, these integrations will translate into smoother, faster workflows for our equipment and software customers who use iTero intraoral scanners.”

This direct integration means CS Imaging can automatically send all patient data to the iTero scanner with just one click, so there’s no need to manually reenter patient data across different software. Additionally, with CS Imaging serving as a practice’s core imaging database, scans performed with an iTero scanner—and all other dental images, such as CBCT scans, radiographs and images from intraoral cameras—are automatically stored in one single location for a more effective workflow. Displaying all images on the same screen can also help patients better understand their oral health and treatment options, leading to increased case acceptance.

For Sensei Cloud users working with an iTero scanner, Sensei Cloud’s patient records become the convenient single source of truth, housing all clinical information and events in one easily accessible location. Scans executed with an iTero scanner are automatically recorded in Sensei Cloud, reducing the need for redundant clinical notes; even patient information is pre-populated. Sensei Cloud is the software-as-a-service platform from Sensei, the practice and patient management solution brand from Carestream Dental.

“Providing an easy way for doctors to sync the valuable data that iTero imaging systems capture with key practice systems, such as those from Carestream Dental, not only enhances practice efficiency, it helps patients better understand their oral health treatment needs through visualization on the iTero scanner,” noted Kerri Kling, vice president of Align lab channel and strategic accounts.

Learn more about CS Imaging, or any of Carestream Dental’s innovative solutions, please visit carestreamdental.com. To learn more about Sensei Cloud, and the entire Sensei portfolio, visit gosensei.com.

More information about iTero intraoral scanners can be found at iTero.com.

*Available in the US and UK only

CS Imaging version 8 software connects to multiple intraoral scanner acquisition software not developed by Carestream Dental and permits the delivery of intraoral scans from third-party software to CS Imaging.

iTero, among others, are trademarks and/or service marks of Align Technology, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies and may be registered in the U.S. and/or other countries.

