CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) reported today the tax status of its 2020 dividends paid to shareholders. Details on the classifications of the dividends are included in the table below:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON CARETRUST COMMON STOCK Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Unrecap. Qualified Section Taxable Dividend 1250 Gain Section Record Payment Distribution Distribution

Ordinary (Included in Capital (Included in Non-Dividend 199A Date Date Per Share Per Share Dividend Box 1a) Gain Distr. Box 2a) Distributions Dividend 03/31/20 04/15/20 $ 0.2500 $ 0.2500 85.8035 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 14.1965 % 85.8035 % 06/30/20 07/15/20 $ 0.2500 $ 0.2500 85.8035 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 14.1965 % 85.8035 % 09/30/20 10/15/20 $ 0.2500 $ 0.2500 85.8035 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 14.1965 % 85.8035 % 12/31/20 01/15/21 $ 0.2500 $ – (1) 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % Total $ 1.0000 $ 0.7500 85.8035 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 14.1965 % 85.8035 % (1) As the Company’s aggregate 2020 cash distributions exceeded its 2020 earnings and profits, the January 2021 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be treated as a 2021 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2020 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 31, 2020, $0.00 is reported on your 2020 Form 1099 and $0.25 will be reported on your 2021 Form 1099.

Shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, the Company’s 2020 dividend paying agent. The form will report the dividends paid and the amounts designated as total ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains, unrecaptured section 1250 gains, non-dividend distributions and dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under section 199A. If shares were held in “street name” during 2020, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company’s tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, the dividend income tax allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these dividends by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS’s treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how dividends should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these dividends.

About CareTrustTM

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

CONTACT:

CareTrust REIT, Inc., (949) 542-3130, [email protected]