CareTrust REIT Sets Second Quarter Earnings Call for Friday, August 6, 2021

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Representatives of CareTrust REIT’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results and other current matters the following day.

Conference Call

CareTrust REIT invites current and prospective investors to listen to the call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The dial-in number is (844) 220-4972 (U.S./Canada) or (317) 973-4053 (International) and the conference ID number is 2899317.

To listen to the call online as a webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the CareTrust REIT website at http://investor.caretrustreit.com. A recording of the call will be available for replay via the website for approximately 30 days following the call. The Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and website frequently disclose information that may be material to investors and the marketplace, and the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to regularly monitor such outlets for important Company information.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
[email protected]

