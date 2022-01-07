Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CareValue Expands Their Agent Support Services

CareValue Expands Their Agent Support Services

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

Sarah Weitzel and Patricia Nichols

Sarah Weitzel and Patricia Nichols

Sarah Weitzel and Patricia Nichols

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Care Value, Inc. (“CareValue”), a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment technologies, is excited to announce that they have recently expanded their Agent Support Team to include Patricia Nichols as a new Agent Relations Coordinator. 

Patricia brings with her over 30 years of experience in the insurance field. Previously, she spent 13 years working at Woodmen of the World in North Carolina, and then most recently 20 years in the Medicare space at MVP Health Care. She will be helping to field calls from contracted agents and help with their concerns or issues with both carriers and their clients. Her past experiences and helpful demeanor will be crucial in her role of assisting agents. 

“I am excited about the opportunity I now have to learn another aspect of insurance while drawing on my past experiences,” says Patricia about her new position. 

With this expansion, CareValue is also proud to announce that Sarah Weitzel has been promoted to the position of Agent Relations Manager. Sarah brings more than five years of experience at CareValue to this new position. Well-known and beloved by existing CareValue agents, Sarah will play a greater role in overseeing the Agent Support Team while continuing to field agent calls. 

CareValue is confident that these changes will do nothing but strengthen their relationship with agents while the team grows stronger and continues to deliver dedicated one-on-one support.

CareValue is a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment platforms, offering a suite of technology solutions to support independent agents, agencies, National Marketing Organizations (NMO), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMO). Through continued technology development, the organization is dedicated to helping agents navigate the virtual Medicare landscape during the COVID-19 health pandemic. By leveraging CareValue’s easy-to-use MedicareValue platform and newly expanded carrier options, agents have been able to maintain and increase their book of business by servicing their clients remotely.

CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in working with us and getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com.

Media Contact
Emily Gruenfelder
855-888-8326
Emily.Gruenfelder@carevalue.com

Related Images

Image 1: Sarah Weitzel and Patricia Nichols

Sarah Weitzel and Patricia Nichols

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Sarah Weitzel and Patricia Nichols

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.