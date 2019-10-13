Cargo ship found sunk in waters near Tokyo after typhoon: ministry

A Panama-registered cargo ship was found sunk in waters near Tokyo on Sunday after authorities lost track of it as Typhoon Hagibis lashed Japan, the transport ministry said, while a newspaper said at least five of the 12 crew were killed.
