CarGurus Announces Seventh Annual Top Rated Dealer Awards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) today announced its seventh annual list of CarGurus Top Rated Dealers. The awards are presented to car dealerships that received the highest average ratings from shoppers who submitted dealership reviews on the CarGurus platform. The CarGurus Top Rated Dealer Awards were given to those dealerships that had at least a 4.5-star average rating and at least five verified customer reviews in the last year.

“Our Top Rated Dealer Awards distinguish those dealerships that, similar to CarGurus, embrace trust and transparency in car shopping, and we are elated to announce this year’s winners,” said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. “We are honored to consider all of this year’s winners as partners in automotive retail, and especially those dealerships that achieved Gold Award status by consistently providing outstanding customer service and earning this accolade for at least five consecutive years.”

CarGurus’ Top Rated Dealer Awards have not only become the hallmark of a customer-friendly car dealership, but they also give dealerships the opportunity to promote unbiased validation of their excellent customer service. Additionally, the Top Rated Dealer Award stamp of approval gives car shoppers an extra layer of confidence that helps them feel assured during the car shopping process.

“The CarGurus Top Rated Dealer Badge carries a lot of weight and provides validation of the great customer experience that we provide to our shoppers,” said David Caldwell, Owner of Dixie Motors. “In addition, being named a CarGurus Top Rated Dealer for the past seven years is an honor that our dealership has used to help distinguish us from our competitors.”

Coinciding with the awards, CarGurus also published the 3rd edition of its e-book, “The Car Dealer’s Guide to Mastering Online Reputation Management.” This updated content provides automotive retail professionals with guidance and best practices to help with automotive reviews, including requesting them from shoppers, how to best monitor reviews, and strategies on how to integrate them into marketing and advertising.

The latest version of the guide can be downloaded here and any questions about either the book or the awards can be sent to toprateddealer (at) CarGurus dot com.

