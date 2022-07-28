CarGurus Appoints Javier Zamora as General Counsel

Former Nike, Converse attorney to lead CarGurus’ legal team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced it has hired Javier Zamora as its General Counsel. In this role, Zamora will report to CEO Jason Trevisan and will oversee the company’s legal team.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Javier to CarGurus,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer at CarGurus. “He brings both extensive legal experience and a strong track record of leading diverse teams – and as CarGurus seeks to give people the power to reach their destination, Javier’s leadership will play a key part in that journey.”

Zamora is taking the helm of CarGurus’ legal function as the company grows and expands its offerings to include solutions such as CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer and Digital Deal, becoming the end-to-end transaction-enabled platform of choice for buying and selling cars. With CarGurus’ transforming business, Zamora will offer his expertise as both an attorney and leader as the company scales in scope and complexity.

“I’m excited to join CarGurus at such a pivotal time of growth for the company and am eager to be part of our journey to evolve the car-buying and -selling experience for consumers and dealers,” said Javier Zamora, General Counsel at CarGurus. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams on technical, digital, and market innovations that will transform automotive retail.”

Zamora has more than 20 years of experience as an attorney and people-first leader with deep and broad experience representing trusted and iconic global brands. Most recently, Zamora served as General Counsel of Converse, Inc., in Boston, MA, a stand-alone subsidiary of Nike, where he was a member of the executive team responsible for global enterprise legal, regulatory, compliance, and corporate secretarial functions. A strong believer in the value and importance of investing in people, culture, diversity, and inclusion, Zamora also served as executive sponsor of the Converse Mosaic Employee Network and co-chair of the Military Veterans Network. In addition to his legal career, Zamora is a veteran who served as an officer in both the Army and Navy Reserves, including a tour of active duty in Iraq.

Zamora began his career in corporate and securities law for a national law firm based in Chicago, where he served on the board of the Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois. He then joined Nike as an Assistant General Counsel, where he expanded his responsibility covering supply chain, manufacturing, sourcing, IT, IP, brand marketing, compliance, ethics, operations, logistics, and social and community impact.

