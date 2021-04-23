CarGurus to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Breaking News
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the close of the market on May 6, 2021.

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 20, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13718100. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

About CarGurus:

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, an instant trade digital wholesale platform based in Plano, Texas. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2021 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Scot Fredo
Chief Financial Officer, CarGurus
[email protected]

