CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the close of the market on May 9, 2024.

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2024. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com .

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 23, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13745030. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com .

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. 1

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K. In the U.S. and the U.K., CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Similarweb : Traffic Report, Q4 2023, U.S.

Investor Contact:

Kirndeep Singh

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]