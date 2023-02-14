Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Caribou Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ: CRBU) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) between July 23, 2021 and December 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

As per the legal complaint, it has been alleged that the Offering Documents and the defendants made inaccurate and/or deceptive statements, and neglected to mention that: (1) the efficacy of CB-010’s treatment was not as durable as the defendants had represented to investors; (2) thus, the clinical and commercial potential of CB-010 was exaggerated; and (3) due to this, the Offering Documents and the defendants’ public statements during the Class Period contained material inaccuracies and/or were misleading and did not include necessary information. The legal complaint asserts that investors incurred losses when the accurate information became known to the public.

