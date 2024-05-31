BERKELEY, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company’s participation in the following event and investor conferences:

• Caribou’s webcast of KOL discussion from 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

June 2, 2024, CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial data in r/r B-NHL to be shared in a press release at 6:00 pm CDT followed by a live webcast of a discussion with KOLs and management at 7:00 pm CDT. The presenters will include:

Boyu Hu, MD, director of lymphoma and CLL in the division of hematology and hematologic malignancies, University of Utah

Mehdi Hamadani, MD, professor of medicine, section chief of hematologic malignancies, Medical College of Wisconsin

Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, president and chief executive officer, Caribou Biosciences

Additional participants from Caribou Biosciences include:

Steve Kanner, PhD, chief scientific officer

Jason O’Byrne, chief financial officer

Kike Zudaire, PhD, senior vice president, translational sciences and therapeutic discovery

Tonia Nesheiwat, PharmD, vice president of medical affairs and project leadership

• Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

June 5, 2024, corporate presentation at 3:00 pm EDT

Webcast

• Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL

June 12, 2024, fireside chat at 8:00 am EDT

Webcast

For more information, visit the Events page on Caribou’s website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for 30 days after the event.

About Caribou’s novel next-generation CRISPR platform

CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Class 2 CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems are capable of editing unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides (chRDNAs; pronounced “chardonnays”) that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve antitumor activity. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage off-the-shelf cell therapies from its CAR-T cell platform as readily available treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contacts:

Investors:

Amy Figueroa, CFA

[email protected]

Media:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

[email protected]