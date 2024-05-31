BERKELEY, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company’s participation in the following event and investor conferences:
• Caribou’s webcast of KOL discussion from 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
June 2, 2024, CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial data in r/r B-NHL to be shared in a press release at 6:00 pm CDT followed by a live webcast of a discussion with KOLs and management at 7:00 pm CDT. The presenters will include:
- Boyu Hu, MD, director of lymphoma and CLL in the division of hematology and hematologic malignancies, University of Utah
- Mehdi Hamadani, MD, professor of medicine, section chief of hematologic malignancies, Medical College of Wisconsin
- Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, president and chief executive officer, Caribou Biosciences
Additional participants from Caribou Biosciences include:
- Steve Kanner, PhD, chief scientific officer
- Jason O’Byrne, chief financial officer
- Kike Zudaire, PhD, senior vice president, translational sciences and therapeutic discovery
- Tonia Nesheiwat, PharmD, vice president of medical affairs and project leadership
• Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY
June 5, 2024, corporate presentation at 3:00 pm EDT
Webcast
• Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL
June 12, 2024, fireside chat at 8:00 am EDT
Webcast
For more information, visit the Events page on Caribou’s website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for 30 days after the event.
About Caribou’s novel next-generation CRISPR platform
CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Class 2 CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems are capable of editing unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides (chRDNAs; pronounced “chardonnays”) that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.
About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve antitumor activity. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage off-the-shelf cell therapies from its CAR-T cell platform as readily available treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contacts:
Investors:
Amy Figueroa, CFA
[email protected]
Media:
Peggy Vorwald, PhD
[email protected]
