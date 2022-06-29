Breaking News
Carillon Tower Advisers to Rebrand as Raymond James Investment Management

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carillon Tower Advisers (Carillon), a global asset management company and wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James, announced today that it will be changing its name this fall to Raymond James Investment Management. The new brand name emphasizes the alignment of Raymond James Investment Management’s values, culture and reputation with its parent company, Raymond James (NYSE: RJF). The new name will also enhance brand recognition as the world-class multi-boutique asset management firm continues to grow and expand.

The Raymond James Investment Management brand identity will take effect this fall. The firm’s boutique affiliate partners – Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – will retain their individual brand identities and the new name will have no impact on the operations, portfolio management, or independence of the investment teams. In addition, the branding for the firm’s mutual fund offerings, the Carillon Family of Funds, will remain unchanged.

“Our growing team of asset management professionals across Raymond James Investment Management and its affiliates have always shared a common commitment to putting clients first, acting with integrity, valuing independence and thinking long-term,” said Paul Reilly, Chairman and CEO of Raymond James. “The new brand name recognizes the power of these values across our organization and reinforces our shared path of growth and success.”

“We are very proud to celebrate our strong affiliation with the Raymond James family, which we know will provide our associates and investment teams with a strong sense of alignment and pride in a gold standard name,” said Bob Kendall, president of Carillon. “After receiving widespread support from our key stakeholders, we believe a new name leveraging a respected Fortune 400 franchise will improve and amplify our firm’s brand recognition with key clients. Further, being more clearly tied to Raymond James and its resources will make our firm a more attractive home to new boutique investment managers.”

About Carillon Tower Advisers
Carillon is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios.

Media Contacts:
Shree Dhond / Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
(646) 722-6531 / (646) 722-6530
carillontower@dlpr.com

