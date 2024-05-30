SECU Foundation Check Presentation to Caring House SECU Foundation Board Members, staff, and SECU representatives with Caring House leaders during check presentation.

DURHAM, N.C., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation recently announced its pledge of support for Caring House with a $3 million challenge grant for the construction of an addition that will more than double the capacity of its Durham-based hospitality home. The non-profit serves more than 700 patients, who, along with their caregivers, travel each year for life-saving treatments at Duke Cancer Institute (DCI).

Funding for the Caring House expansion builds upon the success of SECU Foundation’s flagship project that was approved nearly 20 years ago for the SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Since then, the Foundation has helped fund similar facilities in Winston-Salem and Wilmington in response to the overwhelming demand for hospitality house services.

“This project holds great significance for SECU Foundation, taking us back to our first brick and mortar project that has led us on a remarkable journey that continues today,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “We are so pleased to be a part of the effort that is helping Caring House take the important next steps to expand and meet the growing demand for their much-needed services.”

“Duke Cancer Institute patients have needed more housing for years, and Caring House is excited to finally be able to expand our facility to meet that need,” said Caring House Executive Director Sasha Zarzour. “We are so grateful for SECU Foundation’s support of our Making Room to Heal Campaign for Expansion as well as their dedication to hospitality houses across North Carolina. We look forward to our future partnership with the Foundation and local SECU branches.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

