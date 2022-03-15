CarLotz Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Grew 124% versus Last Year to $83.1 million

Fourth Quarter Retail Unit Sales Grew 49% versus Last Year to 2,695

Fourth Quarter F&I Revenue Grew 139% versus Last Year

RICHMOND, Va., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 124% to $83.1 million from $37.0 million in the same period in 2020

Retail unit sales increased 49% to 2,695 compared to 1,815 in the same period in 2020

Finance & insurance revenue increased 139% to $2.9 million in the same period in 2020

Gross profit was $2.4 million compared to $2.5 million in the same period last year

Retail GPU was $758 compared to $1,546 in the same period last year

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(14.2) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, versus $(4.3) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share in the same period last year

Adjusted EBITDA was $(27.8) million compared to $(3.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 118% to $258.5 million from $118.6 million in 2020

Retail unit sales increased 57% to 9,748 from 6,215 in 2020

Finance & insurance revenue increased 127% to $8.8 million from $3.9 million in 2020

Gross profit was $10.6 million compared to $11.3 million in 2020

Retail GPU was $1,208 compared to $1,797 in 2020

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(39.9) million, or $(0.36) per diluted share, versus $(6.6) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share in the same period last year

Adjusted EBITDA was $(82.6) million compared to $(6.3) million in 2020

“During 2021, we made significant investments in several areas of our business, including strategic and brand marketing, technology, and the team in an effort to execute our growth plan. Even though we have faced many unexpected sourcing challenges throughout the year, due principally to the semiconductor chip shortage, COVID-related supply chain issues, and the resulting rapidly increasing wholesale pricing, we remain excited to provide our unique consignment business model to sellers and buyers across the country. Record fourth quarter revenue was $83.1 million, representing growth of 124%, driven by strong finance and insurance revenue growth of 139% and unit growth of 49%,” said Luis Solorzano, CarLotz Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We ended the year with $194 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.”

CarLotz also announced today the appointment of Lev Peker to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective April 18, 2022. Mr. Peker will succeed CarLotz Co-Founder and CEO Michael Bor, whose last day of employment will be March 16, 2022. This announcement was made concurrently this afternoon and can be found at https://investors.carlotz.com/.

Outlook

Given the change in leadership announced today, the Company is not providing 2022 financial guidance.

Qualitatively, as an update regarding first quarter 2022 trends, retail units sold and GPU will be challenged versus Q4 2021.

Factors Affecting Fiscal 2022:

For 2022, the Company is pausing its real estate growth plans, with the exception of one hub underway, to reduce the utilization of cash until the sourcing environment improves.

The Company plans to reduce SG&A in some areas including corporate support for hub expansion and hub-level staffing.

The Company plans to reduce its cost of sales by consolidating some of its processing centers until inventory volume justifies their reopening.

About CarLotz

CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding CarLotz’ expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those disclosed in CarLotz’ filings with the SEC, including those resulting from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on our business and general business and economic conditions and our ability to successfully execute our business plan. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CarLotz is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,029 $ 2,208 Restricted cash 4,336 605 Marketable securities – at fair value 116,589 1,032 Accounts receivable, net 8,206 4,132 Inventories 40,985 11,202 Other current assets 4,705 6,679 Total Current Assets 249,850 25,858 Marketable securities – at fair value 1,941 — Property and equipment, net 22,628 1,868 Capitalized website and internal-use software costs, net 13,716 — Lease vehicles, net 1,596 173 Other assets 558 299 Total Assets $ 290,289 $ 28,198 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) ​ Current Liabilities: ​ Long-term debt, current $ 509 $ 6,370 Floor plan notes payable 27,815 6,039 Accounts payable 6,352 6,283 Accrued transaction expenses — 6,052 Accrued expenses 14,428 3,563 Accrued expenses – related party — 5,082 Other current liabilities 754 256 Total Current Liabilities 49,858 33,645 Long-term debt, less current portion 12,206 2,999 Redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — 2,832 Earnout shares liability 7,679 — Merger warrant liability 6,291 — Other liabilities 744 1,959 Total Liabilities 76,778 41,435 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) — — Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock: ​ ​ Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 stated value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; after recapitalization there are no preferred shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit): ​ Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized shares, 113,996,401 and 58,621,042 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 11 6 Additional paid-in capital 287,509 20,779 Accumulated deficit (73,916 ) (34,037 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (93 ) 15 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value; after recapitalization there are no treasury shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 213,511 (13,237 ) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 290,289 $ 28,198









CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: ​ ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle sales $ 66,542 $ 32,865 $ 217,439 $ 104,253 Wholesale vehicle sales 13,542 2,860 31,759 9,984 Finance and insurance, net 2,871 1,201 8,844 3,898 Lease income, net 158 117 492 490 Total Revenues 83,113 37,043 258,534 118,625 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation) 80,739 34,564 247,946 107,369 Gross Profit 2,374 2,479 10,588 11,256 Operating Expenses: ​ ​ ​ Selling, general and administrative 30,037 6,371 93,076 17,507 Stock-based compensation expense 2,007 8 51,121 45 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,671 72 3,363 341 Management fee expense – related party — 20 2 215 Impairment expense 108 — 108 — Total Operating Expenses 33,823 6,471 147,670 18,108 Loss from Operations (31,449 ) (3,992 ) (137,082 ) (6,852 ) Interest Expense 581 158 1,590 518 Other Income, net ​ Change in fair value of merger warrants liability 7,939 — 32,733 — Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — (39 ) — 923 Change in fair value of earnout shares 9,984 — 66,605 — Other income (expense) (59 ) (153 ) (535 ) (95 ) Total Other Income, net 17,864 (192 ) 98,803 828 Loss Before Income Tax Expense (14,166 ) (4,342 ) (39,869 ) (6,542 ) Income tax expense 10 (2 ) 10 10 Net Loss $ (14,176 ) $ (4,340 ) $ (39,879 ) $ (6,552 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 113,917,553 58,621,041 110,574,519 58,621,042





CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

​ Year Ended December 31, ​ 2021 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (39,879 ) $ (6,552 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities ​ ​ Depreciation – property and equipment 3,257 195 Impairment – property and equipment 108 — Amortization and accretion – marketable securities 2,465 — Depreciation – lease vehicles 106 146 Loss on disposition of property and equipment — — Loss (Gain) on marketable securities — (36 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 233 40 Stock-based compensation expense 51,121 45 Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability (32,733 ) — Change in fair value of historic warrants liability — 14 Change in fair value of earnout shares (66,605 ) — Amortization of debt issuance costs and stock warrant — 25 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — (923 ) Unpaid interest expense on capital lease obligations 340 — Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: ​ ​ Accounts receivable (4,307 ) (916 ) Inventories (29,519 ) (3,333 ) Other current assets (3,918 ) (6,445 ) Other assets (259 ) 44 Accounts payable 69 4,149 Accrued expenses 9,041 8,039 Accrued expenses – related party (229 ) 96 Other current liabilities 498 (178 ) Other liabilities (1,070 ) 998 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (111,281 ) (4,592 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities ​ ​ Purchase of property and equipment (10,148 ) (154 ) Capitalized website and internal-use software costs (14,609 ) — Purchase of marketable securities (359,896 ) (1,049 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 239,931 68 Purchase of lease vehicles (1,793 ) (92 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (146,515 ) (1,227 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities ​ ​ Issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock — — Payments made on long-term debt and capital leases (153 ) (9 ) Advance from holder of marketable securities 4,722 — Repayment of advance from marketable securities (4,722 ) — PIPE Issuance 125,000 — Merger financing 309,999 — Payment made on accrued dividends (4,853 ) — Payments to existing shareholders of Former CarLotz (62,693 ) — Transaction costs and advisory fees (47,579 ) — Payments made on cash considerations associated with stock options (2,465 ) — Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan (1,749 ) — Payments made on note payable (3,000 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs — (10 ) Borrowings on long-term debt — 5,249 Payments on floor plan notes payable (150,090 ) (24,948 ) Borrowings on floor plan notes payable 171,866 24,248 Employee stock option exercise 404 — Payments made for tax on equity award transactions (339 ) — Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 334,348 4,530 Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents Including Restricted Cash 76,552 (1,289 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 2,813 4,102 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending 79,365 2,813 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 1,743 $ 346 Supplementary Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: ​ ​ Transfer from property and equipment to inventory $ — $ 27 Transfer from lease vehicles to inventory $ 264 $ 217 Redeemable convertible preferred stock distributions accrued $ — $ 1,884 Issuance of common stock warrants — 15 KAR/AFC exercise of stock warrants (144 ) — KAR/AFC conversion of notes payable $ (3,625 ) $ — Convertible redeemable preferred stock tranche obligation expiration $ (2,832 ) $ — Capitalized website and internal use software costs accrued $ (790 ) $ — Purchases of property and equipment costs accrued $ (1,034 ) $ — Purchases of property under capital lease obligation $ (11,261 ) $ 1,305 Settlement of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation $ — $ —





CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations and Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

​ Three Months Ended December 31, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Revenue: Retail vehicle sales $ 66,542 $ 32,865 $ 33,677 102.5% Wholesale vehicle sales 13,542 2,860 10,682 373.5% Finance and insurance, net 2,871 1,201 1,670 139.1% Lease income, net 158 117 41 35.0% Total revenues 83,113 37,043 46,070 124.4% Cost of sales: Retail vehicle cost of sales 67,370 31,260 36,110 115.5% Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 13,369 3,304 10,065 304.6% Total cost of sales $ 80,739 $ 34,564 $ 46,175 133.6% Gross profit: Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ (828 ) $ 1,605 $ (2,433 ) (151.6)% Wholesale vehicle gross profit (loss) 173 (444 ) 617 (139.0)% Finance and insurance gross profit 2,871 1,201 1,670 139.1% Lease income, net 158 117 41 35.0% Total gross profit $ 2,374 $ 2,479 $ (105 ) (4.2)% Retail gross profit per unit(1): Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ (828 ) $ 1,605 (2,433 ) (151.6)% Finance and insurance gross profit 2,871 1,201 $ 1,670 139.1% Total retail vehicle and finance and insurance gross profit 2,043 2,806 (763 ) (27.2)% Retail vehicle units sold 2,695 1,815 880 48.5% Retail vehicle gross profit per unit $ 758 $ 1,546 (788 ) (51.0)%

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.









CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations and Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

​ Year Ended December 31, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Revenue: Retail vehicle sales $ 217,439 $ 104,253 $ 113,186 109% Wholesale vehicle sales 31,759 9,984 21,775 218% Finance and insurance, net 8,844 3,898 4,946 127% Lease income, net 492 490 2 —% Total revenues 258,534 118,625 139,909 118% Cost of sales: ​ ​ Retail vehicle cost of sales $ 214,512 $ 96,983 $ 117,529 121% Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 33,434 10,386 23,048 222% Total cost of sales $ 247,946 $ 107,369 $ 140,577 131% Gross profit: ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit $ 2,927 $ 7,270 $ (4,343 ) (60)% Wholesale vehicle gross loss (1,675 ) (402 ) (1,273 ) (317)% Finance and insurance gross profit 8,844 3,898 4,946 127% Lease income, net 492 490 2 —% Total gross profit $ 10,588 $ 11,256 $ (668 ) (6)% Retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit $ 2,927 $ 7,270 $ (4,343 ) (60)% Finance and insurance gross profit 8,844 3,898 4,946 127% Total retail vehicle and finance and insurance gross profit 11,771 11,168 603 5% Retail vehicle units sold 9,748 6,215 3,533 57% Retail vehicle gross profit per unit $ 1,208 $ 1,797 $ (589 ) (33)%

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted retail GPU as presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss), retail gross profit or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these measures provide investors additional meaningful methods to evaluate certain aspects of the Company’s results period over period and for the other reasons set forth below.

EBITDA is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted to exclude interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain expenses related to the Company’s capital structure and management fee expense prior to the merger, stock compensation expense and other nonoperating income and expenses, including interest, investment gain/loss and nonrecurring income/expense.

Adjusted retail GPU is retail gross profit per unit adjusted to exclude the change in the inventory reserve for owned inventory to record inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Retail gross profit per unit is the aggregate retail and F&I gross profit in a given period divided by retail vehicles sold during that period.

Management believes the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in comparing the Company’s performance prior to the merger and the Company’s performance following the merger.

Management believes the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to retail gross profit per unit in presented Adjusted retail GPU is useful to investors in presenting the Company’s gross profit per unit on units actually sold during the period in comparing the Company’s performance to prior periods that did not have a material change in the inventory reserve.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted retail GPU have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common stockholders and Adjusted retail GPU to retail gross profit per unit for the periods presented:









CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Adjusted Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

​ Three Months Ended December 31, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Adjusted retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ (828 ) $ 1,605 $ (2,433 ) (152)% Finance and insurance gross profit 2,871 1,201 1,670 139% Total gross profit 2,043 2,806 (763 ) (27)% Change in inventory reserve(2) (157 ) — (157 ) 100% Total adjusted gross profit 1,886 2,806 (920 ) (33)% Retail vehicle units sold 2,695 1,815 880 48% Retail vehicle adjusted gross profit per unit $ 700 $ 1,546 $ (846 ) (55)%

(1) Adjusted gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, excluding any cost of sales associated with recording existing inventory to net realizable value, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

(2) The change in inventory reserve represents the impact on the Consolidated Statements of Operations related to the adjustment for lower of cost or net realizable value of inventory in the period.









CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Adjusted Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

​ Year Ended December 31, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Adjusted retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ 2,927 $ 7,270 $ (4,343 ) (60)% Finance and insurance gross profit 8,844 3,898 4,946 127% Total gross profit 11,771 11,168 603 5% Change in inventory reserve(2) 806 (50 ) 856 NM Total adjusted gross profit 12,577 11,118 1,459 13% Retail vehicle units sold 9,748 6,215 3,533 57% Retail vehicle adjusted gross profit per unit $ 1,290 $ 1,789 $ (499 ) (28)%

(1) Adjusted gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, excluding any cost of sales associated with recording existing inventory to net realizable value, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

(2) The change in inventory reserve represents the impact on the Consolidated Statements of Operations related to the adjustment for lower of cost or net realizable value of inventory in the period.









CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)