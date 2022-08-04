Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CarLotz, Inc. Changes Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CarLotz, Inc. Changes Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarLotz, Inc. (the “Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced a change to its previously announced second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results conference call date. The Company will now report financial results after market hours on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-800-715-9871, and the international dial-in number is 1-646-307-1963. The Conference ID is 7858530. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.carlotz.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, an audio-only webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.carlotz.com after the conclusion of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About CarLotz  
CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

Investor Contact:

Susan Lewis, VP – Investor Relations, slewis@carlotz.com

or

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.