NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carlyle Credit Income Fund (“we,” “us,” “our,” “CCIF” or the “Fund”) (NYSE: CCIF) today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2024. The full detailed presentation of the Fund’s fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2024, financial results can be viewed on the Fund’s website carlylecreditincomefund.com/investor-dashboard.
