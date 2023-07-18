WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that Lúcia Soares will become the firm’s Chief Information Officer and Head of Technology Transformation, effective immediately. As CIO and Head of Technology Transformation, Soares will drive the firm’s global technology strategy and lead the firmwide Global Technology Solutions organization.

In this role, Soares will be focused on building an enterprise-wide technology strategy, including business process transformation, digitization, automation, and data innovation. In addition, Bethany De Lude, Carlyle’s Chief Information Security Officer, who leads the firm’s cyber efforts, will now work with Soares to drive a critical unified firmwide cybersecurity approach for both the firm and its investments. Soares will expand Carlyle’s focus on technology supplier partnerships to leverage capability acceleration and will continue to advise the firm’s portfolio companies.

Soares has over 25 years of experience in strategic technology leadership roles. Serving as Chief Information Officer of Global Portfolio Solutions at Carlyle since 2021, she advises CIOs across the firm’s global portfolio on implementing technology strategies to grow and optimize their businesses. Soares brings a wealth of experience in the technology industry and a proven track record of driving digital transformation and innovation, including previously serving in a variety of executive roles at Johnson & Johnson.

Over the course of her tenure spanning a diverse mix of consulting and foundational operational roles, Soares has demonstrated a deep understanding of emerging technologies. Of note, she has delivered successful technology programs including the launch of digital products, oversight of data programs, establishing reliable and scalable enterprise infrastructure, applications, architecture, technology supplier partnerships, IT governance, compliance, and cybersecurity.

Carlyle Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Schwartz, said, “As a firm, there is tremendous opportunity to continue to differentiate and drive value through technology and innovation. Lúcia is a transformational leader who has contributed groundbreaking value creation work for our companies and investors around the world and is uniquely positioned to now lead Carlyle’s firmwide team and efforts. I am confident in her ability to expand our technology transformation strategy and create operational efficiencies that will play a central role driving growth over the long term.”

Lúcia Soares said, “I am honored to take on this new role at Carlyle and work collaboratively across the firm to optimize the use of technology as a competitive advantage. Over the course of my career, I have seen first-hand the impact technological transformation can have on company results. I look forward to inspiring a culture of technology adoption that drives greater efficiencies and innovation that we believe will ultimately maximize value for the firm.”

About Lúcia Soares

Previously, Ms. Soares was Managing Director and Chief Information Officer of Global Portfolio Solutions at Carlyle. Ms. Soares has provided technology advisory to Carlyle investment teams and has worked with portfolio company executive teams leveraging technology to transform business operations and outcomes. In the last two years, Ms. Soares has driven approximately $250 million in value creation for Carlyle’s investments globally through cost savings, cost avoidance, and revenue growth initiatives. She is based in Menlo Park, California.

Ms. Soares has served as a director on the board of several Carlyle investments including The Hilb Group and Hexaware where her significant contributions include driving data transformation, top-line revenue growth and cost optimization opportunities, and accelerating strategic partnerships to enable company growth and scalability.

Prior to joining Carlyle in 2019, Ms. Soares was a Managing Director at Health2047 leading venture formations that addressed U.S. healthcare challenges. Before Health2047, she spent 15 years at Johnson & Johnson, serving in a variety of executive roles. As CIO and board member of multiple high-growth medical device businesses, she created technology strategies to grow and optimize businesses with the use of technology. Ms. Soares began her career working for an early Internet professional services agency, USWeb / marchFIRST, where she partnered with clients to build first-generation web solutions and built the west coast User Experience practice.

Ms. Soares completed Executive Education coursework at Harvard Business School, and earned an MBA from San Jose State University, a Masters in Literature from UC Santa Cruz, and a B.A. in Foreign Languages from San Jose State University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $381 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 29 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Forward-looking Statements

