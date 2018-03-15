Carmanah Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX:CMH) (“the Company” or “Carmanah”) will release its fourth quarter 2017 financial results on Friday, March 23rd, 2018 after market close. Carmanah has scheduled a conference call for analysts at 6:00 am PST (9:00 am ET) on Monday, March 26th, 2018. To access, dial 1.866.229.4144 (Canada toll free) or +1.888.424.8151 (US toll free) approximately five to ten minutes prior to start time. When prompted for the participant PIN code, enter 8548 118#. For a current list of local and international telephone numbers, click the link below:

https://www.conferenceplus.com/AlternateNumbers/alternatenumbers.aspx?100813&t=A&o=UNlSNoyGcMfOvz

A recording of the conference call will also be available on Carmanah’s corporate website within three business days of the call. For more information, visit www.carmanah.com or telephone 1.877.722.8877 (toll free in US and Canada).

About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

Carmanah designs, develops and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, we have earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. We manage our business within two reportable segments: Signals and Illumination. The Signals segment serves the Airfield Ground Lighting, Aviation Obstruction, Offshore Wind, Marine, Traffic and Telematics markets. The Illumination segment provides solar powered LED outdoor lights for municipal and commercial customers.

Contact

Carmanah Technologies Corporation:

Evan Brown, (250) 380-0052

Chief Financial Officer/Corporate Secretary

[email protected]

