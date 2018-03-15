Carmanah Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

Breaking News
VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX:CMH) (“the Company” or “Carmanah”) will release its fourth quarter 2017 financial results on Friday, March 23rd, 2018 after market close. Carmanah has scheduled a conference call for analysts at 6:00 am PST (9:00 am ET) on Monday, March 26th, 2018. To access, dial 1.866.229.4144 (Canada toll free) or +1.888.424.8151 (US toll free) approximately five to ten minutes prior to start time. When prompted for the participant PIN code, enter 8548 118#. For a current list of local and international telephone numbers, click the link below:

https://www.conferenceplus.com/AlternateNumbers/alternatenumbers.aspx?100813&t=A&o=UNlSNoyGcMfOvz

A recording of the conference call will also be available on Carmanah’s corporate website within three business days of the call. For more information, visit www.carmanah.com or telephone 1.877.722.8877 (toll free in US and Canada).

About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

Carmanah designs, develops and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, we have earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. We manage our business within two reportable segments: Signals and Illumination. The Signals segment serves the Airfield Ground Lighting, Aviation Obstruction, Offshore Wind, Marine, Traffic and Telematics markets.  The Illumination segment provides solar powered LED outdoor lights for municipal and commercial customers.

Contact
Carmanah Technologies Corporation:
Evan Brown, (250) 380-0052
Chief Financial Officer/Corporate Secretary
[email protected]

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “estimates,” “could,” “will” or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: revenues, and revenue growth, for the first quarter and year ended December 31, 2016; order backlogs; gross margins; and estimates of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Carmanah or Sabik to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to become a worldwide leader in the marine aids to navigation industry, the potential growth of the offshore wind safety market or our ability to participate in any growth, and other general uncertainties that may impact actual outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions, and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Carmanah disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events, or developments except as required by law.

For additional information on these risks and uncertainties, see Carmanah’s most recently filed Annual Information Form (AIF) and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.carmanah.com. The risk factors identified in Carmanah’s AIF and MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect Carmanah. 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
