Register for Webinar to be held on March 20, 2024 at 3:00 pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company focused on skin and hair health (“Carmell” or the “Company”), today announced it will host an Investor Webinar titled “Unveiling the Secretome: On the Eve of Product Launch” on March 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET to discuss Carmell Secretome™, the biggest technological revolution in regenerative skin and haircare to the fast-growing ~$500 billion aesthetics industry. To register, click here.

The event will feature Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & CEO of Carmell, joined by key opinion leaders (KOLs), Dr Gilles Spenlehauer, PhD (former Worldwide head of research for L’Oreal, the world’s #1 cosmetics company) and Leonard Miller MD, FACS, FRCS (Clinical Instructor at Harvard Medical School, Founder of Boston Center for Plastic Surgery). Both KOLs are also advisors on Carmell’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Carmell’s Secretome technology delivers 1000+ growth factors, proteins and peptides extracted from allogeneic human platelets in a twelve-month shelf-stable and biologically active formulation. Carmell’s technology was previously being developed as a BLA and has Phase 2 human clinical data supporting safety and efficacy. In comparison, other aesthetic products feature 1-2 synthetic proteins with sparse evidence of clinical efficacy.

Besides the Carmell Secretome, the Company has also developed a novel nanoformulation with particles ~1000x smaller than red blood cells enabling superior permeability of its ingredients into the stratum corneum.

Carmell aims to launch a limited-edition product this month followed by 9 other skincare products over the summer 2024. The Company is also developing a line of topical haircare products.

Discussion Agenda

Market Opportunity

Scientific Differentiation

Upcoming Launch Objectives and Timeline

Product Candidates in Carmell’s Portfolio

A live question and answer session will follow the formal Press Releases.

About Rajiv Shukla

Rajiv Shukla is Chairman & CEO of Carmell Corporation. Mr. Shukla has over 20 years of operating and transaction experience in the healthcare industry. Rajiv has served as CEO of 4 publicly listed companies and served as Director on the Boards of 14 companies. He has conducted over 45 healthcare equity investments including multiple roll-ups/control investments and closed over $65 billion in healthcare acquisitions over his career at Pfizer, where he led Global M&A for the R&D division, and as Managing Director/Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Private Equity Director at Citi Venture Capital International. He began his career as a Management Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Shukla graduated with a Bachelors in Pharmaceutics from the Indian Institute of Technology, a Pfizer Fellowship in Pharmaceutics from the State University of New York and a Masters in Healthcare Management from Harvard University.

About Gilles Spenlehauer, PhD

Gilles Spenlehauer, PhD, a member of Carmell Corporation’s Board of Directors, currently serves as Scientific Director of SDTech Group, a chemical manufacturing company. Earlier he spent 17 years at L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics company where he served in various leadership roles – most recently as Department Head of Science and Skills of the Future and as Worldwide Head of Advanced Research where he led a team of 700 scientists that contributed to numerous product innovations and were involved in scientific due diligence of acquisitions.

Before L’Oreal, Dr. Spenlehauer served as Head of Pharmaceutical Sciences for Pfizer’s R&D operations in the UK. He began his career as a Scientist at Rhone-Poulenc Rorer in Paris, France. He graduated with a PhD in Biopharmacy from the Paris-Sud University with a post-doctoral fellowship in peptides from the Washington University in St. Louis.

About Leonard Miller, MD, FACS, FRCS

Leonard Miller, MD, FACS, FRCS, a member of Carmell Corporation’s Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”), is a double board-certified plastic surgeon leading the Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation, one of the largest providers of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services in the Boston Metro area and two skin care/laser centers in Boston. With a reputation as one of Massachusetts’s most awarded and respected plastic surgeons, Dr. Miller has received numerous accolades over 35 years of practice. He attended medical school in South Africa at the University of Cape Town and received postgraduate training at Harvard Medical School-affiliated Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Harvard Surgical Services/Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Emory University Affiliated Hospitals and Groote Schuur Hospital.

Dr. Miller serves as a Clinical Instructor in surgery at Harvard Medical School and is a staff surgeon at Beth Israel Deaconess and New England Baptist Hospitals. He was the first surgeon to introduce Microneedling (Percutaneous Collagen Induction Therapy) to the United States, revolutionizing skin rejuvenation. Dr. Miller holds numerous patents and has co-founded several companies in the injectable fillers and aesthetic regenerative space.

About Carmell

Carmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the Carmell Secretome™ to support skin and hair health. The Carmell Secretome™ consists of a potent cocktail of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved tissue banks. The technology underpinning the Carmell Secretome™ has been extensively tested for safety and efficacy, significantly surpassing standards set by the aesthetics industry, including robust results from a prospective, randomized, multi-center Phase 2 human trial. Besides the Carmell Secretome™, the Company has developed a novel micellar nanoparticle formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen™, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. Additionally, Carmell’s micellar formulations do not utilize mineral or vegetable oils and are designed to be non-comedogenic. The Company is also developing a line of men’s products and a line of topical haircare products. All products are tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers and discerning retail consumers.

For more information, visit www.carmellcosmetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance for example: the success, cost and timing of product development activities, including timing of initiation, completion and data readouts for clinical trials; the potential attributes and benefits of product candidates, including in comparison to other products on the market for the same or similar indications; ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of treatments for relevant indications; the size and growth potential of the markets for product candidates and ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of product candidates, if approved; the potential pricing of product candidates, if approved; the Company’s expected cash runway. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management’s control including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s 10-Q, dated November 15, 2023, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as factors associated with companies, such as the Company, that are engaged in clinical trials in the biopharma industry, including uncertainty in the timing or results of clinical trials and receipt of regulatory approvals for product candidates, and in the healthcare industry, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition in the healthcare industry; inability to recruit or retain a sufficient number of patients or physicians and other employees; changes to federal and state healthcare laws and regulations; changes to reimbursement rates; overall business and economic conditions affecting the healthcare industry, including conditions pertaining to health plans and payors; failure to develop new technology and products, if approved; and security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions.

Nothing in this Press Release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements in this Press Release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements. This Press Release contains certain financial forecast information of the Company. Such financial forecast information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such financial forecast information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, competitive and other risks and uncertainties. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the financial forecast information contained in this Press Release, and the inclusion of such information in this Press Release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results reflected in such forecasts will be achieved.

Contact

Bryan Cassaday

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]