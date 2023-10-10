BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carmot Therapeutics, Inc. (Carmot), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing therapeutics for people with metabolic diseases, today announced preliminary data from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for CT-996, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) currently being evaluated in a first-in-human clinical trial in participants with obesity or overweight.

Preliminary Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) results support once-daily (QD) oral dosing of CT-996. Tolerability results have been consistent with the GLP-1 RA class with the majority of the adverse events being gastrointestinal-related and mostly mild in severity.

“We are very pleased to see these preliminary results following single dose administration of CT-996,” said Manu Chakravarthy, MD, PhD, Carmot’s Chief Scientific & Medical Officer. “We believe that the potential to offer a convenient, once-daily oral GLP-1 RA intervention as an alternative to an injection to treat obesity and its comorbidities, such as type 2 diabetes, could be transformative. We look forward to reporting additional results from the multiple ascending dose cohorts evaluating CT-996 in participants with excess weight with and without type 2 diabetes.”

The CT-996 clinical trial is a multi-part, multi-cohort study comprising both single and multiple ascending doses administered to adults with obesity/overweight as well as multiple doses administered for up to 4 weeks in adults with obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes (T2D). The clinical trial is designed to enroll approximately 115 participants. More information on the Phase 1 trial can be found here NCT05814107.

Heather Turner, Carmot’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “The current era of effective and sustainable weight management using incretin-based obesity treatments is exciting and, I believe, has a long future with the potential to profoundly reshape the lives of people living with obesity and diabetes. Carmot has three differentiated clinical-stage programs, which may demonstrate clinically meaningful weight loss and glycemic control.”

About CT-996

CT-996 is a once-daily oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D). CT-996 was designed to exhibit signaling bias on the GLP-1 receptor, resulting in activation of cAMP with minimal to no recruitment of ß-arrestin. The ongoing Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of single and multiple ascending doses of CT-996 in participants with overweight/obesity and in cohorts of participants with overweight/obesity and with T2D.

About Carmot Therapeutics

Carmot Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering life-changing therapeutics for people living with metabolic diseases, including obesity and diabetes. Carmot’s expertise in metabolic biology has enabled the development of a broad pipeline of therapeutics, including three clinical candidates: CT-388 (once-weekly, subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist), CT-868 (once-daily, subcutaneous injectable dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist) and CT-996 (once-daily oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist), and others in preclinical development. All of these are proprietary novel compounds, wholly-owned by Carmot, that have the potential to deliver an enhanced treatment response in people with metabolic diseases. For more information, visit the Carmot Therapeutics website and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Carmot Contact: BD@carmot.us Carmot Media Contact: Kelli Perkins Red House Consulting kelli@redhousecomms.com