– A presentation on 4-week weight loss data from CT-388, a once weekly, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor modulator being developed for obese patients with and without type 2 diabetes –

– Two presentations on CT-868, a once daily dual GLP-1/GIP receptor modulator being developed for overweight and obese patients with type 1 diabetes –

BERKELEY, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carmot Therapeutics, Inc. (Carmot), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for metabolic diseases, today announced multiple presentations to take place at the American Diabetes Association Annual Meeting from June 23–26, 2023 in San Diego, CA. Details regarding the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: CT-388, a novel once-weekly dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor modulator, is safe, well-tolerated, and produces more than 8% weight loss in 4 weeks in overweight and obese adults Authors: M. Chakravarthy, F. Argüelles-Tello, A. Sun, M. Elliott, L. Acosta, J. Rankin, S. Hansen Presentation: 12-B Clinical Therapeutics—Incretin-Based Therapies

Live Session: June 24 from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. PT Title: Weight-independent effects of CT-868, a signaling biased dual GLP-1/GIP receptor modulator, on glucose homeostasis in overweight and obese adults with Type 2 Diabetes Authors: M. Chakravarthy, M. Hernandez, M. Elliott, A. Macias, S. Hansen, M. Hompesch Presentation: 12-B Clinical Therapeutics—Incretin-Based Therapies

Live Session: June 25 from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. PT Title: Biased GLP-1 improves weight loss with additional benefits on glucose homeostasis via biased GIP in diabetic rodent models Authors: R. Rodriguez, T. Tracy, M. Morales, A. Hergarden, D. Lam, S. Krishnan, S. Hansen, M. Chakravarthy Presentation: 22-F Integrated Physiology—Other Hormones

Live Session: June 25 from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. PT

Carmot’s pipeline includes:

CT-388 (once-weekly, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor modulator) which is currently in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in overweight and obese participants with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D). Additional Phase 2 trials in overweight and obese adults are planned for 2023.

CT-868 (once-daily, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor modulator) which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in overweight and obese otherwise healthy adult volunteers, a Phase 2 trial in obese adults with T2D, and a mechanism of action (MOA) study in obese adults with and without T2D to assess its impact on glucose homeostasis. Carmot has recently initiated another Phase 1 MOA study in overweight and obese patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and expects to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in overweight and obese patients with T1D in the second half of 2023.

CT-996 (oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist), which has recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial in overweight and obese otherwise healthy adults.

A long-acting peptide tyrosine-tyrosine (PYY) analogue, which is in preclinical development.

About Carmot Therapeutics

Carmot Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is focused on the discovery and development of disease-modifying therapies for people living with metabolic diseases including obesity and diabetes. We are utilizing Chemotype Evolution, a pioneering drug discovery platform, to identify novel incretin receptor signaling targets and develop a broad pipeline of therapeutics that have the potential to produce significant weight loss and improved glycemic control. We have three clinical candidates: CT-388 (once-weekly, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor modulator), CT-868 (once-daily, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor modulator) and CT-996 (oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist). For more information, visit the Carmot Therapeutics website and follow us on LinkedIn.

