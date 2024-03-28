Washington, DC, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced today that it is establishing, with the support of the government of Japan, a Japan Chair for a world without nuclear weapons. The work conducted at Carnegie will focus on preventing conflict and building international cooperation necessary for nuclear disarmament. George Perkovich, a vice president and senior fellow at Carnegie, will be the inaugural Chair. Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, president of Carnegie, met with Shigeo Yamada, the Japanese ambassador to the United States, to mark the occasion.

In expressing gratitude to Ambassador Yamada, Tino Cuéllar noted that “the government of Japan recognizes the importance of nuclear disarmament as few others do. So long as some states—or at least their leaders—appear interested in using force to achieve their territorial ambitions, other countries must prudently maintain the means of deterrence while we all redouble our efforts, including here at Carnegie with the new Japan Chair, to reduce the danger nuclear weapons pose to humanity and the planet.”

Following the meeting yesterday, the Japan embassy in the United States shared a photo where Ambassador Yamada and President Cuéllar “reaffirmed their close coordination to advance the activities of a Japan Chair for a world without nuclear weapons established at the CEIP.”

The Japan Chair reflects Carnegie’s understanding that building a durable international peace requires cooperation among the United States, Japan, and other partners on issues from nuclear policy and regional security to trade, the climate transition, and safe applications of artificial intelligence. Consistent with its mission, Carnegie remains committed as a global think tank to provide independent analysis and innovative policy solutions in support of that goal.

George Perkovich, a Carnegie scholar since 2002, is an award-winning author of numerous books on nuclear weapons history, nonproliferation, and disarmament. He has advised the U.S. and Japanese governments on nuclear policy and related issues for many years.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is a nonpartisan global think tank with operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. In a complex, changing, and increasingly contested world, the Carnegie Endowment generates strategic ideas and independent analysis, supports diplomacy, and trains the next generation of international scholar-practitioners to help countries and institutions take on the most difficult global problems and advance international peace.

