Carnegie Satellite Solutions Unveils Year’s Most Exciting Consumer Satellite Advancements at Satellite 2018

WASHINGTON and AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carnegie Satellite Solutions, a division of Carnegie Technologies, announced today that it is unveiling at the Satellite 2018 conference the Company’s latest innovative hardware and software advancements, including a transportable Ku-band antenna and SatBridge, the world’s most feature-rich and low-cost satellite hotspot that enables “Follow-Me Roaming” capability and allows consumers to access full satellite communications using their existing smart phones and phone numbers.

Satellite 2018 takes place this week in Washington, D.C., and Carnegie Satellite Solutions is using the conference as a platform to showcase its technologies that are breaking the cost and size barriers that have kept general consumers out of satellite communications until now.  The launch of these game-changing solutions makes satellite communications easy, affordable and accessible to just about anyone, including outdoor enthusiasts, remote workers, disaster recovery teams, first responders and much more.

“We are very pleased to be unveiling our new technologies to the satellite industry, as they display significant and powerful software and hardware developments that bring an element of `it just works’ to the consumer marketplace,” said Scott Christner, Director of Product Management – Satellite for Carnegie Technologies.  “Our SatBridge and Ku advancements are exciting as they carry a price point and ease of use that broadens the reach of connectivity to the general consumer market from every corner of the world.”

Carnegie Satellite Solutions is showcasing at Satellite 2018:

SatBridge: The World’s Most Feature-Rich and Low-Cost Satellite HotSpot

  • Turns any smartphone into a satellite phone
  • Greater than 20X the performance of traditional satellite phones
  • Free & unlimited peer-to-peer calling, messaging and data usage
  • Broadband satellite connectivity via Wi-Fi for smart devices and laptops
  • Equipped with the full features of Carnegie’s Connectivity Cloud, including:
    • “Follow-Me Roaming”
    • Calling, messaging and data using you own smart phone and phone number ­– unmatched in the industry
    • No two-stage dialing or international call charges
    • Best-in-class networking technologies, including smart connection management

Transportable Ku-Band Antenna

  • Breaks the cost barrier for mission-critical remote communications
  • Designed for maximum portability – a single person can carry, install and link the antenna anywhere within minutes
  • Packaged size weights 43 lbs (20kg)

Carnegie Satellite Solutions will be on display at Satellite 2018 in booth #1251.  For more information, please visit www.CarnegieTechnologies.com/satellite.

About Carnegie Technologies
Carnegie Technologies was founded in 2010 to develop mobility products and services that connect people, things and networks throughout the world.  The Company delivers ground breaking connectivity and convergence solutions for mobile operators, satellite communications, Internet of Things, and connected vehicles that fundamentally transform the way we think about communications, public and personal safety and economic efficiencies.  Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Company has offices and product development on four continents, including the Kitchener, Ontario team that leads the research and development of the Company’s connected vehicle technologies and services.  More information can be found at www.CarnegieTechnologies.com.             

