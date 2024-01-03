Tory ex-mayoral candidate said photos of her ‘bum and boobs’ on Instagram undermined credibilityCarol Vorderman has hit out at former Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey over his “sexist” comments about her Instagram posts.Bailey said on GB News last week that Vorderman could not be a “serious political commentator” and post photos of herself at the gym. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.