Carolina Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) (“Carolina Financial”) plans to announce second quarter 2019 financial results in a news release after the market close on July 25, 2019, followed by a conference call on July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, where management will review earnings and performance trends.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on July 26, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 464-9448 or (213) 660-0874 and requesting the Carolina Financial Corporation second quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 8789464.  Listeners should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.haveanicebank.com under Investor Relations.

A replay of the webcast will be available on www.haveanicebank.com under Investor Relations, News & Market Information and Presentations approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and requesting conference number 8789464.

About Carolina Financial Corporation

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) is the holding company of CresCom Bank, which also owns and operates Atlanta-based Crescent Mortgage Company.  As of March 31, 2019, Carolina Financial Corporation (the “Company”) had approximately $3.8 billion in total assets and Crescent Mortgage Company was approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers. 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

For More Information, Contact – Carolina Financial Corporation, William A. Gehman III, EVP and CFO, 843.723.7700

