Carolina Moreno, VP at Liferay, Recognized on 2022 Women of the Channel List

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liferay, Inc, which develops an enterprise-level cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carolina Moreno, VP of Sales EMEA and General Manager for South Europe, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. The list honors accomplishments of female leaders and includes names from all corners of the IT landscape— including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.

Carolina Moreno has over 21 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications industries, having held a variety of technical and leadership positions. At Liferay since 2009, she currently oversees operations, both directly and through the channel, in more than twenty countries, empowering leading companies in EMEA to leverage their digital transformation processes through Liferay’s technology. Carolina leads extensive distributed and multicultural teams, having a prominent role in the company’s success in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“I’m honored to receive this distinction in recognition of the work done, alongside great teams, to provide valuable technology solutions in alliances with partners and distributors. The channel is a key element that multiplies the value of technology and an example of how business collaboration results in progress for customers and users”, said Carolina Moreno.

CRN celebrates the extraordinary women who support partners and customers with exceptional leadership as they bring innovative concepts, strategic business planning, and comprehensive channel initiatives to life. CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations meet their unique challenges by creating innovative, customer-centered experiences on our cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP). Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable and secure. Over a thousand organizations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare and government use Liferay worldwide. Our goal is to help companies reach their full potential to serve others, and we try to leave a positive mark on the world through our business and technology. Engage with us at liferay.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

