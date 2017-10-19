Breaking News
Home / Top News / Carolina Vision Care Optometrists in Greenville, NC Reaches Out to Local Schools

Carolina Vision Care Optometrists in Greenville, NC Reaches Out to Local Schools

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

GREENVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carolina Vision Care offers Greenville schools new books during the fall season.  12 North Carolina schools receive new books from their local vision provider every year, for the last 20 years, reports Carolina Vision Care.  Along with their ongoing outreach to local school districts, Carolina Vision Care provides compassionate and attentive vision care to children with pediatric eye exams.  Drs. Thomas, Scott, and Natalie McIntosh are dedicated to building a healthy future for all living in the Greenville area.

Carolina Vision Care Optometrists in Greenville, NC continue their tradition of giving back to local Elementary Schools.  At the start of every Fall season, Carolina Vision Care sends children’s books to local Elementary School Kindergarteners.  Working with a local publishing company, copies of the book, “Four Seasons for Little People” are given out to 12 local schools, including Ayden Elementary School, Grifton School, Eastern Elementary School, Elmhurst Elementary School, Greenville Christian Academy, Lakeforest Elementary School, South Greenville Elementary School, St. Peter Catholic School, The Oakwood School, Trinity Christian School, Wahl-Coates Elementary School, and Wintergreen Primary School.  These additional books help serve the needs of Kindergartners throughout the Greenville community.

As eye doctors who live and work in Greenville, Carolina Vision Care is devoted to supporting the vision needs of their local community.  Current patients and Greenville residents need to continue to address their health and wellness during the upcoming holiday season.  Getting an annual vision exam for family members and updating vision prescriptions can make it easier to perform routine activities, such as reading and driving to visit family and friends.  Gift certificates for vision care, a pair of new designer frames and polarized sunglasses are great gift options for your loved ones.  Talk with a Carolina Vision Care associate to learn more about how to address your vision needs during the holidays and the types of eyewear available at Carolina Vision Care in Greenville, NC.

“We want every child to be able to see clearly and have access to age-appropriate books.  We started providing books to select schools 20 years ago and continue the tradition to this day,” said Dr. Thomas McIntosh, OD.  “As a local business, we believe an investment in education is an investment in Greenville’s future.”

Dr. Thomas McIntosh, OD, an eye doctor at Carolina Vision Care, has served residents of Ayden, Farmville, Winterville, and Greenville since 1985.  Patients receive high-quality vision care in a family-friendly environment.  Services include eye exams, emergency treatment, contact lens fittings, specialty contact lens fittings, surgical referrals, designer frames and sunglasses and an in-house optical lab which allows for the ability to make most glasses prescriptions in about one hour.

Call (252)752-4380 to learn more about how Carolina Vision Care provides books for local schools, how to participate in local outreach programs, or to schedule an eye exam or visit http://carolinavisioncare.com/.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.