Carolina Vision Care Optometrists in Greenville, NC Reaches Out to Local Schools

GREENVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carolina Vision Care offers Greenville schools new books during the fall season. 12 North Carolina schools receive new books from their local vision provider every year, for the last 20 years, reports Carolina Vision Care. Along with their ongoing outreach to local school districts, Carolina Vision Care provides compassionate and attentive vision care to children with pediatric eye exams. Drs. Thomas, Scott, and Natalie McIntosh are dedicated to building a healthy future for all living in the Greenville area.

Carolina Vision Care Optometrists in Greenville, NC continue their tradition of giving back to local Elementary Schools. At the start of every Fall season, Carolina Vision Care sends children’s books to local Elementary School Kindergarteners. Working with a local publishing company, copies of the book, “Four Seasons for Little People” are given out to 12 local schools, including Ayden Elementary School, Grifton School, Eastern Elementary School, Elmhurst Elementary School, Greenville Christian Academy, Lakeforest Elementary School, South Greenville Elementary School, St. Peter Catholic School, The Oakwood School, Trinity Christian School, Wahl-Coates Elementary School, and Wintergreen Primary School. These additional books help serve the needs of Kindergartners throughout the Greenville community.

As eye doctors who live and work in Greenville, Carolina Vision Care is devoted to supporting the vision needs of their local community. Current patients and Greenville residents need to continue to address their health and wellness during the upcoming holiday season. Getting an annual vision exam for family members and updating vision prescriptions can make it easier to perform routine activities, such as reading and driving to visit family and friends. Gift certificates for vision care, a pair of new designer frames and polarized sunglasses are great gift options for your loved ones. Talk with a Carolina Vision Care associate to learn more about how to address your vision needs during the holidays and the types of eyewear available at Carolina Vision Care in Greenville, NC.

“We want every child to be able to see clearly and have access to age-appropriate books. We started providing books to select schools 20 years ago and continue the tradition to this day,” said Dr. Thomas McIntosh, OD. “As a local business, we believe an investment in education is an investment in Greenville’s future.”

Dr. Thomas McIntosh, OD, an eye doctor at Carolina Vision Care, has served residents of Ayden, Farmville, Winterville, and Greenville since 1985. Patients receive high-quality vision care in a family-friendly environment. Services include eye exams, emergency treatment, contact lens fittings, specialty contact lens fittings, surgical referrals, designer frames and sunglasses and an in-house optical lab which allows for the ability to make most glasses prescriptions in about one hour.

Call (252)752-4380 to learn more about how Carolina Vision Care provides books for local schools, how to participate in local outreach programs, or to schedule an eye exam or visit http://carolinavisioncare.com/.