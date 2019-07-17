Carolinas Investment Consulting LLC Welcomes John Silvia as Director of Economics

John E. Silvia Director of Economics

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carolinas Investment Consulting is pleased to announce John Silvia has joined the firm as Director of Economics. John recently retired from his position as Managing Director and Chief Economist for Wells Fargo. Based in Charlotte, N.C., he held that position since he joined Wachovia in 2002 as the company’s Chief Economist.

Prior to Wells Fargo, John worked on Capitol Hill as a senior economist for the U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee and as Chief Economist of Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Before that, he was chief economist of Kemper Funds and managing director of Scudder Kemper Investments, Inc. John was awarded a National Association of Business Economics (NABE) Fellow Certificate of Recognition in 2011 for outstanding contributions to the business economics profession and leadership among business economists of the Nation.

John holds a B.A. and Ph.D. degrees in economics from Northeastern University in Boston and has a master’s degree in economics from Brown University. His first book Dynamic Economic Decision Making was published by Wiley in August 2011. John’s second book, Economic and Business Forecasting was also published by Wiley in 2014.

John currently serves as a member of the Consensus Forecasts Panel of global forecasters. He also served as a member of the Blue-Chip Panel of Economic Forecasters and served on an informal advisory group for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. He served as chair for the Economic Advisory Committee of both the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Economic Advisory Roundtable and the American Bankers Association.

John was formerly a director of NABE and was the former president of the Charlotte Economics Club. He also served on economic advisory committees to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and the Public Securities Association.

A strong supporter of education and civic affairs, John served as a member of the Business Advisory Council at the Walker College of Business at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., and on the President’s Council for Charlotte’s Central Piedmont Community College. He has previously served as a board member of the British American Business Council of North Carolina and served on the Economic Development Board for the State of North Carolina, a special appointment by the Governor. He also served on the Business Advisory Committee for the City of Charlotte.

About Carolinas Investment Consulting LLC

Carolinas Investment Consulting LLC (CIC) is an independent financial advisory firm based in Charlotte, N.C. and dedicated to providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management to individuals, families, businesses and executives, foundations and endowments. Since its founding in 2001, CIC has prided itself on serving clients through exceptional service, expert guidance, and a handcrafted experience.

DISCLOSURES

Carolinas Investment Consulting LLC is a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered through Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Registered Investment Advisor.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccb0c44d-3184-403c-9114-54b5c672ba05

CONTACT: Contact: Carolinas Investment Consulting LLC Telephone: 704.643.2465 Email: [email protected]