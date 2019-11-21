CARON TREATMENT CENTERS’ EXPERTS RECOMMEND SIMPLE STEPS FOR A HEALTHY HOLIDAY SEASON

Wernersville, Pennsylvania, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Many people envision the holidays to be a time full of magical twinkling lights and joy. However, with the twinkling of the lights often comes feelings of anxiety, guilt, shame and sadness.

Caron Treatment Centers, a leading, nationally and internationally recognized not-for-profit dedicated to addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention and addiction medicine education, can offer a range of tips on prioritizing mental health and emotional wellbeing during the holiday season.

Caron’s highly sought-after professional team teaches patients to not only cope with the complexities of life after treatment, but also helps them thrive by making self-care a non-negotiable priority. These techniques can easily translate to those not in recovery who want to boost overall health and wellness.

Many people can’t say no or put their own needs first without feeling guilty, especially at the holidays. Women often struggle with the pressure to “do it all” and look perfect doing so. This unrealistic expectation often results in heightened stress and unhealthy coping – including drinking too much or using substances.

In fact, Caron experts say trying to please everyone is a recipe for disaster. Their guidance can help your audience find peace and achieve a sense of well-being during this emotionally charged time of year.

They can discuss how to:

Set boundaries and say no to emotionally draining activities

Develop strategies for relapse prevention

Create positive memories with screen-free family fun

Bond with loved ones (yes – even teenagers)

Take time for yourself and why it’s even more important during the busiest times of the year

Talk to a loved one about not waiting to seek treatment until after the holidays

Engage constructively with a newly recovering friend or loved one at a holiday gathering

Stay emotionally and physically safe if you’re in recovery and must attend alcohol-fueled events

Seek support if you feel isolated or depressed

Practice mindfulness during a season of materialistic mayhem

