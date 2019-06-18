Carpenter Technology Advances Aerospace Industry’s Shift to Electric

LE BOURGET, France, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carpenter Technology (NYSE: CRS) today announced its involvement with multiple OEMs to progress their electric aircraft aspirations. Carpenter Technology will provide advanced soft magnetic expertise and ultra-efficient electrical components to be used in R&D and demonstrator motors and engines, leading to construction of lighter-weight, longer-lasting electric propulsion systems. Alongside its partners, Carpenter Technology’s goal is to enable development of the highest power density motors available.

“As the industry leader in electric propulsion material solutions, we are well positioned to support the development of electric systems to power the aircraft of tomorrow,” says Marshall Akins, Carpenter Technology’s Vice President, Aerospace Markets. “Our long history and comprehensive knowledge of how to develop and process these type of material solutions and then translate them into finished components so they function successfully will continue to be a key contributor to our customer’s success.”

Carpenter Technology’s portfolio covers a range of solutions from maximizing magnetic performance to optimally balancing yield stregnth and core loss in rotating components. Already a leading industry producer of soft magnetic materials, Carpenter Technology recently announced a $100M investment in a precision strip mill to expand its soft magnetic capabilities to serve aerospace and other industries looking to realize the benefits of electric power. Paris Air Show attendees are invited to visit Carpenter Technology’s booth, located at Hall 5, E232, to learn more.

