Carpool Karaoke Microphone is the New Hot Item for the Summer

Summer’s must-have Microphone goes viral on TikTok

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the North American leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its Carpool Karaoke Microphone is going viral on TikTok.

The Carpool Karaoke Mic has been featured by countless users on TikTok, a leading social media platform among teenagers with over 500 million active users. Carpool Mic videos have garnered tens of millions of views and “likes”. This explosive interest in the Carpool Karaoke Microphone has drawn significant increase in sales and traffic to the Company’s customers that are actively carrying the item.

Highlights:

  • Over 40 million views by TikTok users within the last 4 weeks.
  • Active user engagement for Carpool Karaoke Microphone content generating over 8.5 million “likes” and 30 thousand of comments by users.
  • Carpool Karaoke Microphone featured in viral video on ESPN, SportsCenter and The Late Late Show with James Corden social media platforms.
  • 2,000% uplift in sales over the last 5 weeks.

Inspired by the segment that has become a global, viral sensation on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, Carpool Karaoke The Mic will allow friends and family to sing along to their favorite songs in their cars and recreate their favorite moments from the show. The Mic is one of the first sing along microphones designed specifically for use in the car.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “We’re thrilled to see a resurgence in the Carpool Karaoke Microphone happening organically through TikTok users! The creativity of users on TikTok have shown what is possible with the Mic as a fun, engaging device for singing, spicing up road trips, and enjoying car rides with friends.”

Where to Buy:

Carpool Karaoke Microphone is now available at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, and Walmart.com. Suggested retail $49.99.

Visit www.CarpoolKaraokeTheMic.com for more information.

About The Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry’s widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
[email protected]
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward‑looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

