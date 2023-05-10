Major carrageenan market participant includes DuPont, Kelco U.S., Gelymar, Ingredion Incorporated, W Hydrocolloids, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Ceamsa, Ashland, CP Inc., Caldic B.V., and ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation.

The carrageenan market valuation is expected to exceed USD 1.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Rising consumer preference for convenience food products, including ready-to-eat meals and snacks driven by the emergence of busy lifestyles will influence the market demand. According to a survey by the National Center for Health Statistics, 36.6% of adults in the U.S. consume fast-food on any given day. Carrageenan is widely incorporated in fast-food products as it helps to improve their texture and stability. The increasing use of additives for thickening, emulsifying, and preserving foods and drinks will also drive the addition of carrageenan in food products.

The carrageenan market from lambda segment will witness over 2.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for this type of carrageenan given its higher molecular weight and the ability of not forming gels when combined with calcium ions. Lambda carrageenan is excessively used in dressings, sauces, and beverages as it forms viscous and elastic solutions to impart improved texture. Increasing need to thicken dairy and plant-based milks and syrups will also add to the product preference.

The carrageenan market from the stabilizers segment is estimated to cross USD 420 million by 2032. Carrageenan is largely employed as a stabilizer across the food sector as it helps to limit the separation and settling of ingredients in food items. It is also used for enhancing the consistency, texture, and appearance of the final products. Rising need for stabilizing ice cream, cooked ham, chocolate milk, and beer will also uplift the carrageenan demand.

Asia Pacific carrageenan industry will exhibit more than 6.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032, due to thriving demand mainly in China, Indonesia, India, and Thailand. The rapidly expanding processed food sector is driving the adoption of carrageenan in India. As per Invest India, the output of the food processing sector in India is likely to reach $535 Bn by 2025-26. The increasing dairy consumption in China will also boost the industry growth.

Major players involved in the carrageenan market are DuPont, Kelco U.S., Gelymar, Ingredion Incorporated, W Hydrocolloids, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Ceamsa, Ashland, CP Inc., Caldic B.V., and ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation. These companies are implementing acquisitions, capacity expansions, partnerships, and mergers for scaling their revenues. For instance, in May 2019, Gelymar S.A. doubled down its carrageenan production capacity to about 10,000 tonnes via a $15 million expansion program in Chile.

