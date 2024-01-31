HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2023 annual results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What: Carriage Services 2023 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 – 9:30 a.m. central time How: Live via phone – By dialing 888-208-1711 (Conference ID 1315299) or live over the Internet via webcast link

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company’s website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 171 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please email [email protected].