Carriage Services Announces Closing of Fairfax Memorial Park and Funeral Home

HOUSTON, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) (“Carriage Services” or the “Company”) today announced that it closed the acquisition of Fairfax Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Fairfax, Virginia (collectively “Fairfax”). Fairfax currently performs approximately 850 cemetery interments and 900 funerals annually and has combined revenue that represents the largest single business acquired in the history of the Company.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services is a leading provider of deathcare services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 188 funeral homes in 29 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

