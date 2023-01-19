HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on January 19, 2023 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on March 1, 2023 to common share record holders as of February 6, 2023.
Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 171 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.
For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.
