Breaking News
Home / Top News / Carrie Arran Resources Announces Refiling of its 2017 MD&A

Carrie Arran Resources Announces Refiling of its 2017 MD&A

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carrie Arran Resources Inc. (the “Company”) filed on Monday, October 30, 2017 a revised management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended July 31, 2017 which can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s profile. The amended MD&A removed the references to the Company (i) being an “exploration stage” company as it currently has no mineral exploration properties, and (ii) requiring additional capital resources to complete exploration work on its Black Creek Gold Project as the option thereon had expired. 

The refiling was made in connection with a review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) as part of the Company’s applications to the OSC, as principal regulator, and the British Columbia Securities Commission to revoke cease trade orders issued on December 16 and December 10, 2015, respectively (the “CTOs”). The CTOs were issued as a result of the Company’s failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis and certification of its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2015. Those filings were made on July 31, 2017 concurrently with the annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2016. On October 10, 2017, the Company filed its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2017.

For further information please contact John McBride, Chief Executive Officer, at telephone: 416-577-8829 or email: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.