Carrie Arran Resources Announces Refiling of its 2017 MD&A

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carrie Arran Resources Inc. (the “Company”) filed on Monday, October 30, 2017 a revised management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended July 31, 2017 which can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s profile. The amended MD&A removed the references to the Company (i) being an “exploration stage” company as it currently has no mineral exploration properties, and (ii) requiring additional capital resources to complete exploration work on its Black Creek Gold Project as the option thereon had expired.

The refiling was made in connection with a review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) as part of the Company’s applications to the OSC, as principal regulator, and the British Columbia Securities Commission to revoke cease trade orders issued on December 16 and December 10, 2015, respectively (the “CTOs”). The CTOs were issued as a result of the Company’s failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis and certification of its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2015. Those filings were made on July 31, 2017 concurrently with the annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2016. On October 10, 2017, the Company filed its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2017.

For further information please contact John McBride, Chief Executive Officer, at telephone: 416-577-8829 or email: [email protected]