Carrie Arran Resources Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carrie Arran Resources Inc. (“Carrie Arran” or the “Company”) announces that it has been successful in its applications to the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and the British Columbia Securities Commission to revoke the cease trade orders issued on December 16 and December 10, 2015, respectively (the “Cease Trade Orders”). The Cease Trade Orders were issued as a result of the Company’s failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis and certification of its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2015, which filings were made on July 31, 2017. The Company concurrently filed its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2016 and subsequently filed its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2017.

As announced by news release on November 25, 2015, all but one of the Company’s officers and directors resigned on November 25, 2015 and the last remaining officer and director resigned on November 27, 2015; however, at that time the Company had no officers or directors and, accordingly, the Company was unable to issue a news release regarding the final resignation or any necessary material change report in respect of the resignations. The Company’s option in respect of the Black Creek Gold Project expired following the Company’s failure to make its property payment obligations and failure to complete its exploration expenditure commitments by November 30, 2015. Subsequent to that date, notice of default was given by the optionor and, following expiration of the curative period, notice of termination was given by the optionor; however, at that time the Company had no officers or directors and, accordingly, the Company was unable to issue any necessary news release or material change report in respect of the expiry of the option.

Carrie Arran intends to seek business opportunities as expeditiously as possible for acquisition, whether by purchase, reverse take-over, amalgamation or plan of arrangement or other form of business combination. At this time, the Company’s focus remains in the mining and mineral exploration industry.

Additionally, its annual and special meeting of shareholders is anticipated to be held on or before February 2, 2017, where John McBride, Thomas Pladsen and Carl Hansen are anticipated to be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

John McBride

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416-577-8829

Email: [email protected]