Breaking News
Home / Top News / Carrie Arran Resources Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

Carrie Arran Resources Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carrie Arran Resources Inc. (“Carrie Arran” or the “Company”) announces that it has been successful in its applications to the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and the British Columbia Securities Commission to revoke the cease trade orders issued on December 16 and December 10, 2015, respectively (the “Cease Trade Orders”).  The Cease Trade Orders were issued as a result of the Company’s failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis and certification of its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2015, which filings were made on July 31, 2017.  The Company concurrently filed its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2016 and subsequently filed its annual filings for the year ended July 31, 2017.

As announced by news release on November 25, 2015, all but one of the Company’s officers and directors resigned on November 25, 2015 and the last remaining officer and director resigned on November 27, 2015; however, at that time the Company had no officers or directors and, accordingly, the Company was unable to issue a news release regarding the final resignation or any necessary material change report in respect of the resignations.  The Company’s option in respect of the Black Creek Gold Project expired following the Company’s failure to make its property payment obligations and failure to complete its exploration expenditure commitments by November 30, 2015.  Subsequent to that date, notice of default was given by the optionor and, following expiration of the curative period, notice of termination was given by the optionor; however, at that time the Company had no officers or directors and, accordingly, the Company was unable to issue any necessary news release or material change report in respect of the expiry of the option. 

Carrie Arran intends to seek business opportunities as expeditiously as possible for acquisition, whether by purchase, reverse take-over, amalgamation or plan of arrangement or other form of business combination.  At this time, the Company’s focus remains in the mining and mineral exploration industry.

Additionally, its annual and special meeting of shareholders is anticipated to be held on or before February 2, 2017, where John McBride, Thomas Pladsen and Carl Hansen are anticipated to be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

John McBride
Chief Executive Officer
Tel:  416-577-8829
Email:  [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.