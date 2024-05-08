Washington, D.C., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial services industry veteran Carrie Piltz has been selected to lead Enterprise Partnerships for MissionSquare Retirement, a staunch advocate of retirement security and financial wellbeing. In this newly created role, Piltz will tap her extensive experience to build upon MissionSquare’s important partnerships with industry asset managers.

Matthew Brenner, CFA, Managing Vice President for Investment Product Management at MissionSquare Retirement, said, “Carrie brings a proven track record of leading strategic partnerships in the financial services industry. We’re fortunate to have her expertise as we expand our engagements with asset managers and record-keeping clients. Her ability to navigate complex partnerships will be crucial as we aim to enhance our market position and drive growth.”

Bringing a holistic partnership approach, Piltz has broad industry experience in sales, business development, and strategic relationships. Piltz has worked across all broker dealer channels and product lines, and she has expertise integrating wealth advisory acumen with practice management that is focused on growth. She joins MissionSquare following more than 20 years at Lincoln Financial, where she built and led a successful enterprise partnership function. Piltz also has held key roles at Global Capital Management Inc., Rightime Econometrics Asset Management, Inc., and New York Life Insurance Company. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Saint Joseph’s University.

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since our founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit financial services company, we manage and administer over $77.9 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of March 31, 2024. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.