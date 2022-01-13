CARROLL Declares Record Year in Transaction Volume in 2021 Year-End Report

The National Real Estate Investment Firm Summarizes 2021 Transaction Activity, Community Involvement, and Hope for Continued Success in 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CARROLL, an Atlanta-based national real estate investment firm, reports 2021 to be a record year relative to $6 billion in transaction volume that included the acquisition of 34 multifamily communities and the sale of 32 communities. These deals brought CARROLL’s inception-to-date acquisition volume to $17.7 billion, totaling 70,000 units.

Throughout 2021, CARROLL made strategic acquisitions and recapitalizations based on opportunities in key markets, executed timely dispositions, expanded into the western U.S., and reemphasized community outreach as a priority for the organization.

In August 2021, CARROLL expanded its geographically diverse portfolio to the western U.S., which included the acquisition of two communities, ARIUM Emerald Springs and ARIUM Meadows, totaling 819 units in the Las Vegas metro area. This movement added Nevada as the eighth state to CARROLL’s list of markets where capital is currently deployed. Additionally, CARROLL established a team based in Denver, Colorado, to focus on western U.S. transaction activity.

CARROLL also continued to invest in its local communities, committing $250,000 to HOPE Atlanta, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing and fighting homelessness. Throughout the past five years, CARROLL has helped improve the areas in which it invests by donating nearly $11 million to local organizations. Since the onset of COVID-19, CARROLL has also helped residents impacted by the financial stressors stemming from the pandemic by providing them with resources needed to receive government aid, cash and product donations, and gift cards that helped ease the day-to-day burdens residents face.

“After 2020, which was defined by transitions, 2021 was refreshingly transactional. So much so, that I am proud to report that 2021 was a record year in transaction activity for the Firm – achieving the highest yearly transaction volume in CARROLL’s history,” said M. Patrick Carroll, founder and CEO. “In 2021, we had a strategic focus on the Sun Belt region – including western markets – providing us a forward position in those markets, while our asset management approach helped facilitate consistent returns and proceeds for our investors throughout the year. Our property management team produced resilient rent collections on top of record highs in occupancy and notable rent growth across our portfolio, all results that make us extremely proud of our collective efforts throughout the year.”

Looking ahead to 2022, CARROLL hopes to continue its commitment to growth by reinvesting in key growth drivers – people and products – in hopes of another highly transactional year. The Firm remains dedicated to attracting and retaining experienced professionals in the industry. As part of CARROLL’s commitment to people, the Firm is proud to announce the promotion of several key executives who will be instrumental in driving investing success going forward: Casey Barber, Sadler Walker, Michael Martello, and Stefanie Bertcher have been promoted to Senior Vice President; Noah Echols will be taking on Innovation as part of his Vice President title; and Jon Gilliam and Easley Hoof have attained Vice President. This represents the core leadership team looking to guide CARROLL forward.

Further reinforcing CARROLL’s commitment to advancing and enhancing products, CARROLL has hired Rob Gayle as Vice President of Business Development focused on services sales, and Kendyl Sainburg as Manager of ESG focused on driving CARROLL’s investment into its Environmental, Governance, and Social programs.

As the Firm accelerates through 2022, CARROLL hopes to add ground-up multifamily development capabilities, raise and deploy funds for a new vehicle, invest in STR/BTR markets, and make a run at potential mergers and acquisitions. The Firm hopes these product additions will serve to provide CARROLL’s great partners and investors additional options to work with the Firm and further grow CARROLL’s investing and operational footprint.

To download the full version of CARROLL’s 2021 Annual Report, visit carrollorg.com/insights/2021-Annual-Report.

About CARROLL

CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The Firm has raised more than $4.0 billion of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed or sold more than $17.7 billion in real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh, Denver, Tampa, and New York.

The company manages nearly 32,000 multifamily units in eight states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The Firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has managed more than $500 million in construction projects throughout the past 10 years. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.

