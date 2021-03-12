Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TAST) today announced that as a material inducement to enter into employment with the Company on February 15, 2021, the Company granted an inducement award of 250,000 restricted shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Inducement Award”) to Carl Hauch, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company on March 12, 2021, which vests as follows: (a) 34% of the Inducement Award will vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant, (b) 33% of the Inducement Award will vest on the second anniversary of the date of grant and (c) 33% of the Inducement Award will vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant. Vesting of the shares of restricted stock is conditioned upon Mr. Hauch’s continued employment with the Company and is subject to acceleration upon certain events. The Inducement Award was granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.

About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit the company’s website at www.carrols.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this news release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, written, oral or otherwise made, represent Carrols’ expectation or belief concerning future events. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words “may”, “might”, “believes”, “thinks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends” or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions, plans or guidance are also forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 on Carrols’ business, as included in Carrols’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:
Raphael Gross
203-682-8253
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.