Carsmartt, Inc. announce new App release

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — CarSmartt, Inc., (USOTC: CRSM), is pleased to announce the completion of the new Carsmartt App (iOS and Android). The platform has multiple features that will enable CarSmartt’s drivers to earn more money and allow riders to save more on fares. The application can be downloaded at app.carsmartt.com.

Our CBO, Mr. Robert Scott, commented, “I am excited to announce that the new version of the App is finally complete. Today we are facing significant problems with large technology companies such as Uber and Lyft, drivers around the world held strikes and demonstrations in numerous cities last Wednesday to lobby for better pay and transparency, joining a growing movement to demand better treatment. At Carsmartt we value hard work, drivers will earn 90% of the total fare improving their lives significantly. We are expecting many users to download the App as a third option to Uber and Lyft. A marketing campaign will start in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area immediately. Also, Carsmartt has an advertisement display, each time a rider or driver opens the App., a banner will appear on the screen to promote local businesses within 5 miles radius. We are expecting the advertising component to provide additional revenue to the company. CarSmartt’s primary goal is to increase the income and happiness of hardworking drivers and simultaneously lower fares for our riders.”

About CarSmartt(R):

CarSmartt(R) Inc., is a new ride-sharing company based out in Palo Alto, CA. At CarSmartt(R), we aim to make long and short distance traveling safer and more affordable while connecting with people along the way. All CarSmartt(R) drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers.

