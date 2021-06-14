Breaking News
Cartel Blue, Inc., and Cartel, Inc. announced Corporate Name Change to Cartel International, Inc. for Worldwide Branding & Marketing

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cartel Blue, Inc., and Cartel, Inc. a Delaware Corporation founded in 1998, announced the corporate name change to:

CARTEL International, Inc.

Cartel International, Inc., announced this new strategy after the legalization of Hemp in Mexico on March 10, 2021. Addressing its expansion strategy, the company obtained Trademarks in Mexico which are now approved. All the company’s products and processes including Cartel Accessories, hemp cultivation and approval of its line of hemp-hip-hop-clothing sold under the brand “Cartel Blue” are a part of this implementation. Cartel Inc. and Cartel Blue, Inc, have secured purchase orders for pre-rolled “Premium Hemp Cigars” for July 1, 2021 delivery under all Mexico Licensing guidelines.

Cartel Blue, Inc. is the first and only hemp Apparel company listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index.

As the move into Mexico and a planned move into other countries are anticipated, it was determined by Cartel Inc. management to make a Name change which aligns for an appropriate branding strategy entering key global markets for its products.

SAFE HARBOR DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cartel International, Inc. to materially different from the statements made herein.

For Additional Information, please contact us at: Cartel International, Inc.
Investor Relations (310) 955-0099
Email: [email protected]
www.cartelscigars.com

 

