Cartel Blue, Inc., and Cartel, Inc. announced Corporate Name Change to Cartel International, Inc. for Worldwide Branding & Marketing

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cartel Blue, Inc., and Cartel, Inc. a Delaware Corporation founded in 1998, announced the corporate name change to:

CARTEL International, Inc.

Cartel International, Inc., announced this new strategy after the legalization of Hemp in Mexico on March 10, 2021. Addressing its expansion strategy, the company obtained Trademarks in Mexico which are now approved. All the company’s products and processes including Cartel Accessories, hemp cultivation and approval of its line of hemp-hip-hop-clothing sold under the brand “Cartel Blue” are a part of this implementation. Cartel Inc. and Cartel Blue, Inc, have secured purchase orders for pre-rolled “Premium Hemp Cigars” for July 1, 2021 delivery under all Mexico Licensing guidelines.

Cartel Blue, Inc. is the first and only hemp Apparel company listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index.

As the move into Mexico and a planned move into other countries are anticipated, it was determined by Cartel Inc. management to make a Name change which aligns for an appropriate branding strategy entering key global markets for its products.

