Cartel Blue, Inc. Cartel, Inc. Merge Announces New President & CEO Now offers premium hemp cigars

Cartel Blue, Inc. & Cartel, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, founded in 1998 are merging. (MA)

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRTL) the First and Only Hemp Apparel Company Listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index is now Merging with Cartel, Inc. that offers Hydroponic Hemp Cigars.

Our launch after the legalization of Mexico on March 10, 2021 in Mexico is approved in Los Cigarros del Cartel, Cartel accessories, cartel cultivation and our line of hemp-hip-hop clothing Cartel Blue. Cartel is ready to purchase our premiere hemp cigars for delivery on June 15, under all Mexico licensing guidelines.

The International Law Firm Procopio was retained to assist in the Blue Cartel, Inc. and Cartel, Inc. Merger and Acquisition. With the merger, Cartel Blue announces retired judge Phillip Larocca as PRESIDENT and Philip Moreb as CEO. Cartel Blue, Inc., new Fixed Base Operations (FBO) offices are located in Carlsbad, California, on the runway of Palomar Airport to better serve our global distributors.

Cartel Blue, Inc. now offers hydroponic hemp cigars – grown, rolled and sold, here in the U.S., and in Mexico. Cartel Blue, Inc. continues to offer Hemp Clothing now in collaboration with several designers who will be released in its summer hemp clothing collection 2021. Manufacturing with the clothing line of cáñamo.se is being manufactured in Denver Colorado. Philip Mureb C.E.O. plans to move manufacturing and distribution to Mexico.

Hemp is now legal to grow in the U.S. since the passage of the 2018/2019 Agricultural Act bill along with the California State Farm Bill 0.3 and the 0.2 U.S. Transit Bill also Mexico’s Linked Transit Bill. When the merger is over, Cartel Blue, Inc. is about to be the leader at Hemp Cigars. The outer skin of the cigar posters is all-natural hemp paper, along with hydroponic inner hemp and is specifically selected to make it taste like no other.

Demand for premium hemp cigars has been validated. Mr. Larocca and Mr. Moreb have tested the market and found overwhelming demand for hydroponic cigars. The current market assessment determined that demand was several million cigars per year.

Mr. Larocca and Mr. Moreb bring decades of business experience to Cartel Blue, Inc. Mr. Moreb brings more than 30 years of career to the growth of young businesses by selling products and services to Fortune 500 companies with well-known entities such as Wynn Hotels, Marriott Hotels and UPS. His success with the release of designer Christian Audigier and Don Ed Hardy was worldwide with distribution. Mr. Larocca brings 50 years of legal experience working for the Riverside County District Attorney’s office, with 20 years as a judge on the bench and as an Associate Professor at Chapman University.

What comes next?

We’ll have another press release in a few weeks. Stay tuned.

For information about capitalization and corporate data, see www.otcmarkets.com

About Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRTL.) and go to cartelscigars.com

Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRTL) is listed on the Marijuana Index and its Stock Universe is the stock index of investors in the marijuana and hemp sector. The Marijuana Stock Universe is a search database for all marijuana and hemp stocks. Companies are required to have a material stake in the marijuana or hemp industry. In addition, companies must have submitted financial statements in the last year, and must maintain a minimum average trading volume daily. By 2020, legal market sales are expected to surpass a multibillion-dollar industry, and investors are looking to place their funds in marijuana/hemp investments or ancillary products.

